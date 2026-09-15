Style

Top Female Olympic Athletes Lead NikeSKIMS Fall '26 Edit 1

Olympians Jutta Leerdam, Chloe Kim, Anna Cockrell, and Stephanie Au star in the campaign for the NikeSKIMS edit, which releases September 17.

NikeSKIMS
NikeSKIMS

NikeSKIMS enters fall with a new campaign that celebrates four top Olympic athletes.

The innovative athletic brand, co-founded by Kim Kardashian, has recruited speed skater Jutta Leerdam, snowboarder Chloe Kim, hurdler Anna Cockrell, and competitive swimmer Stephanie Au for the Fall ‘26 Edit 01, which debuts the Performance Cotton Blend. The material consists of a cotton and polyester blend along with Dri-FIT technology for moisture resistance.

The body-hugging pieces also include Satin Shine and Studio Stretch silhouettes and will be available on websites for Nike and SKIMS along with select retail stores beginning September 17.

Related Stories

NikeSkims
Style

NikeSKIMS Unveils Summer Studio Edit 02, Mixing Performance With Lifestyle

Pieces in the collection include Satin Shine fabric, Stretch Nylon and new silhouettes.

Jaelani Turner-Williams50 days ago
Kim Kardashian Blackpink's Lisa
Sneakers

Why Kim Kardashian Chose Blackpink's Lisa for Her NikeSkims Campaign

Kardashian explains the choice on the latest Sneaker Shopping episode.

Ben Felderstein226 days ago
NikeSkims Rift Mesh
Sneakers

Kim Kardashian's NikeSkims Rift Mesh Sneaker Releases in January

Here's how to buy the NikeSkims Rift Mesh.

Victor Deng245 days ago

Trending

1
MusicCardi B Shuts Down Speculation She and Offset Are Still ‘Messing Around': ‘Never in Your Life'
2
Pop CultureThe Worst Things Doctor Doom Has Ever Done, Ranked
3
MusicDrake's 'FOMO' Has Arrived: Here's What It Actually Is
4
SneakersThe Best Air Jordan 9s of All Time, Ranked
5
MusicDrake Premieres 'FOMO,' His New 'Not So Short Film': Watch Here
6
StyleDrake's 'FOMO' Short Film: All of the Insane Clothing, Cars, and Jewelry

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App