Top Female Olympic Athletes Lead NikeSKIMS Fall '26 Edit 1

NikeSKIMS enters fall with a new campaign that celebrates four top Olympic athletes. The innovative athletic brand, co-founded by Kim Kardashian, has recruited speed skater Jutta Leerdam, snowboarder Chloe Kim, hurdler Anna Cockrell, and competitive swimmer Stephanie Au for the Fall ‘26 Edit 01, which debuts the Performance Cotton Blend. The material consists of a cotton and polyester blend along with Dri-FIT technology for moisture resistance.

The body-hugging pieces also include Satin Shine and Studio Stretch silhouettes and will be available on websites for Nike and SKIMS along with select retail stores beginning September 17.