Denim Tears Announces Official Opening of NYC Flagship Store

The new Denim Tears brick-and-mortar spot is in the same location as the old Stüssy store.

Emory started Denim Tears in 2019 and since then has collaborated with Ugg, Stüssy, Champion, Converse, ASICS, and Dior. He made headlines last summer when he abruptly left his role as creative director of Supreme, citing systemic racism as the reason for his departure.

“This caused me a great amount of distress as well as the belief that systematic racism was at play within the structure of Supreme," Emory reportedly said in his resignation letter.

The 42-year-old's exit coincided with the cancellation of a planned collaboration with Arthur Jafa. Emory later described on Touré’s podcast that Supreme’s founder James Jebbia was initially enthusiastic about potentially working with Jafa. However, Emory later told The Washington Post that Jebbia "removed images of a lynching and a formerly enslaved person" from the collaboration without speaking with Jafa first.