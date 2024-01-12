ComplexCon Hong Kong Enlists Verdy as Artistic Director

ComplexCon Hong Kong kicks off on March 22 and runs through March 24. Also newly announced this week is that McDonald’s Hong Kong is serving as the event’s “official taste partner,” meaning attendees can expect special pop-ups and more across all three days of programming.

Hong Kong isn't the only non-U.S. locale getting the ComplexCon treatment in 2024. This April, the festival is making its debut in Melbourne, Australia.

“After ComplexCon Chicago, we learned that we could work closely with our partners abroad to create more frequent regional editions of ComplexCon all over the world,” ComplexCon Advisor Neil Wright said last year. “As the authority in youth and streetwear, it’s important for us to amplify and empower the burgeoning creatives and brands within the global communities at the forefront of driving culture forward.”

