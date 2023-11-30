ComplexCon Is Coming to Australia and Hong Kong in 2024

ComplexCon is going global.

Following the seventh annual ComplexCon in Long Beach, California, the festival will be making its way to Hong Kong and Australia in 2024. The celebration of all things pop culture, from streetwear and sneakers to music and food, will host its inaugural international editions in the spring of next year.

“After ComplexCon Chicago, we learned that we could work closely with our partners abroad to create more frequent regional editions of ComplexCon all over the world,” said ComplexCon Advisor Neil Wright. “As the authority in youth and streetwear, it’s important for us to amplify and empower the burgeoning creatives and brands within the global communities at the forefront of driving culture forward.”

First up is ComplexCon Hong Kong, which takes place on March 22-24th. Supported by the HKSAR Government's Mega Arts and Cultural Events Fund, the event will be an east-meets-west extravaganza. Additionally, the Hong Kong Tourism Board is also supporting the event, which will welcome attendees both domestically and internationally.

“Since the start of ComplexCon, we have been determined to become an annual festival that defines where the next things begin. Hong Kong has long been at the heart of the global youth culture scene, whose local artists and entrepreneurs collaborate with the international community, to drive cultural conversations in both the East and the West,” said a ComplexCon Hong Kong spokesperson. "We are excited to bring ComplexCon to Hong Kong, marking a unique milestone in this increasingly expansive scope of the global phenomenon of culture convergence by bringing in top designers, creative artists and talents to gather at this 3-day festival.”

Early bird tickets for ComplexCon Hong Kong are available now, with the first details of programming to come next month.

Just one month later, in partnership with Archetype and the Mushroom, ComplexCon will make its debut in Melbourne, Australia on April 27-28th.

"Melbourne has played host to many amazing music, fashion, sporting and culinary moments, however no previous event (to my knowledge) has successfully brought all of these elements together at the international level and scale of ComplexCon Australia,” Andrew Montell, Archetype Managing Partner, said. "We aim to deliver ComplexCon in a way that is unique to our region, but also representative of where global culture is progressing to next. This will be achieved by showcasing the best of streetwear, sneakers, hip hop, sport, art, food, plus so much more, sourced from around the world and curated through the Complex Australia lens."

Mushroom Group Chief Executive Matt Gudinski added, "It’s one of the world’s biggest cultural events of its kind and Melbourne is this country’s culture capital, making it the perfect host city. We can’t wait for everyone to experience all that ComplexCon has to offer in April next year.”

Details regarding ComplexCon Australia will be announced soon. Stay tuned for more.