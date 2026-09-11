Tyshawn Jones' 'BRICK Is for Everyone' Campaign: Get a Closer Look

Tyshawn Jones isn’t interested in mimicking the often boring approach brands bring to their underwear campaigns.
Instead, he’s injecting some serious life into the form with the launch of a new campaign from BRICK, his underwear and essentials brand.
The campaign, fittingly titled “BRICK Is for Everyone,” arrives with a film component narrated by Wallo267. Babyface Ray, Kid The Wiz, Larry Smoove, Kid Patt, and Calisthenics Prince have also been enlisted to infuse the brand’s latest push with an energy all its own.
Get a closer look below.
Jones himself served as the face of a prominent campaign earlier this year when Louis Vuitton tapped him for their Pre-Fall 2026 menswear collection. The skateboarding star has been a certified “friend of the house” since 2025.
“I try to, like, push it into a different level and get people to appreciate it who don’t understand skateboarding. … If the sport gets bigger, then it only helps everybody,” Jones previously told Complex when asked about bringing skateboarding and luxury fashion together.