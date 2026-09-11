Tyshawn Jones' 'BRICK Is for Everyone' Campaign: Get a Closer Look

Tyshawn Jones isn’t interested in mimicking the often boring approach brands bring to their underwear campaigns. Instead, he’s injecting some serious life into the form with the launch of a new campaign from BRICK, his underwear and essentials brand.

The campaign, fittingly titled “BRICK Is for Everyone,” arrives with a film component narrated by Wallo267. Babyface Ray, Kid The Wiz, Larry Smoove, Kid Patt, and Calisthenics Prince have also been enlisted to infuse the brand’s latest push with an energy all its own.

Get a closer look below.