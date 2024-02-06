Patrick Mahomes Says His Regular Voice Is the Best Kermit the Frog Impersonation

The 28-year-old addressed the Kermit the Frog comparisons before at Super Bowl Opening Night 2023. He stated the comparisons don’t bother him and considered his voice to be “unique.”

“People make fun of my voice for my entire life,” he said. “I've got news about it, it’s like the joke that keeps giving. I’ve heard it all. I’ve heard of Kermit the Frog, I’ve heard the smoking cigarettes, whatever it is, but it’s unique, so maybe I’ll get a deal from that for having that unique voice."

Even Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid has made fun of Mahomes’ voice. In 2018, Mahomes told ESPN that his team had made it a thing to roast his voice in the locker room and that no one can mimic it better than Coach Reid.

“If I have ever gotten too big of a head, they just kinda bring out the voice,” he said. “They try to mimic my voice. That’s kinda gotten its thing in the locker room.”

Mahomes and the Chiefs are set to take on Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday night. The Big Game will be taking place in Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada and the Chiefs are looking to win their third Super Bowl in five years.