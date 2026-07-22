Rémy Martin and Don C Drop Exclusive 'Just Don' Apparel Collection

Rémy Martin and luxury streetwear designer Don C are back together, this time with a sweepstakes-only apparel drop that puts a leather jacket on the line for 63 lucky winners.

The liquor brand unveiled the limited-edition 'Just Don' apparel collection Wednesday under the campaign banner "My Style," according to a press release on PR Newswire. The pieces will not hit retail shelves; the only path to ownership is entering the 'My Style' Sweepstakes at remymartin.com/en-us/my-style/ before September 7 at 11:59 p.m.

Sixty-three winners will be selected across three prize tiers. Three grand-prize winners each take home a Just Don leather jacket. Ten first-prize winners receive a Just Don hoodie, and 50 second-prize winners get a Just Don t-shirt.

"At Rémy Martin, we celebrate those who define success on their own terms. Don C has built his career by honoring culture, pursuing excellence, and creating luxury through an unconventional lens,” said Tonia Mancino, an executive at Rémy. “With the launch of this collection, we're recognizing the power of craftsmanship, authenticity, and the courage to chart your own course."

Don C, who founded Just Don in 2011 and was appointed as Creative Director of Mitchell & Ness in 2023, described the work as rooted in the culture that shaped him.