Rémy Martin and Don C Drop Exclusive 'Just Don' Apparel Collection

Rémy Martin and luxury streetwear designer Don C are back together, this time with a sweepstakes-only apparel drop that puts a leather jacket on the line for 63 lucky winners.
The liquor brand unveiled the limited-edition 'Just Don' apparel collection Wednesday under the campaign banner "My Style," according to a press release on PR Newswire. The pieces will not hit retail shelves; the only path to ownership is entering the 'My Style' Sweepstakes at remymartin.com/en-us/my-style/ before September 7 at 11:59 p.m.
Sixty-three winners will be selected across three prize tiers. Three grand-prize winners each take home a Just Don leather jacket. Ten first-prize winners receive a Just Don hoodie, and 50 second-prize winners get a Just Don t-shirt.
"At Rémy Martin, we celebrate those who define success on their own terms. Don C has built his career by honoring culture, pursuing excellence, and creating luxury through an unconventional lens,” said Tonia Mancino, an executive at Rémy. “With the launch of this collection, we're recognizing the power of craftsmanship, authenticity, and the courage to chart your own course."
Don C, who founded Just Don in 2011 and was appointed as Creative Director of Mitchell & Ness in 2023, described the work as rooted in the culture that shaped him.
"Personal style is one of the most authentic forms of self-expression. With 'My Style', I wanted to create pieces that are true to the culture that has inspired me throughout my career. The collection reflects the intersection of excellence and craftsmanship that has long defined both Just Don and Rémy Martin."
The two have history together. Their partnership traces back to 2018, when they launched the 'Just Rémy' collaboration as part of "The Collector's Series," a capsule that debuted in Chicago and wove together fashion, basketball, and luxury. That original run, which spanned October 2018 through February 2019, included a lambskin leather cap, a leather basketball jersey, a duffel bag, a Dopp kit, and a snakeskin-detailed bottle box.