Louis Vuitton Launches Activations for Pharrell's Men's Spring/Summer 2024 Collection

Louis Vuitton is celebrating Pharrell Williams’ Spring-Summer 2024 Men’s Collection with global store concepts and activations.

The series of events will launch on Jan. 4, with more than 50 destinations around the world, including New York City, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Seoul.

“The installations serve as evolutions of the Men’s Creative Director’s first show for the Maison—presented on Pont Neuf in June 2023—inviting clients to experience the multi-sensorial universe inspired by the collection,” a press release says.