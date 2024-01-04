Louis Vuitton Launches Activations for Pharrell's Men's Spring/Summer 2024 Collection

Louis Vuitton is celebrating Pharrell Williams’ Spring-Summer 2024 Men’s Collection with global store concepts and activations.
The series of events will launch on Jan. 4, with more than 50 destinations around the world, including New York City, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Seoul.
“The installations serve as evolutions of the Men’s Creative Director’s first show for the Maison—presented on Pont Neuf in June 2023—inviting clients to experience the multi-sensorial universe inspired by the collection,” a press release says.
The types of activations will vary, either as pop-ins in select permanent stores, pop-ups in department stores or standalones, or residencies.
The immersive spaces are imagined as physical frames for the LVERS philosophy at the heart of Pharrell Williams’ practice: the notion of Louis Vuitton as a diverse global community connected by a like-minded love of the Maison’s core values of creativity and craftsmanship,” the press release continues.
The release aligns with the Jan. 4 launch of Louis Vuitton’s campaign with LeBron James, and the 24-hour “world tour” of the Speedy bag.