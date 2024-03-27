Louis Vuitton’s 2024 High Watchmaking Lineup: Get a Closer Look

Louis Vuitton’s High Watchmaking roster for 2024 is here.

First on the lineup is a trio of Escale Cabinet of Wonders models, each said to carry a design inspired by the late Gaston-Louis Vuitton’s own collection. Meanwhile, a Frank Gehry collaboration is at the heart of the new Tambour Moon Flying Tourbillon Sapphire.

‌Also among this year’s novelties are ‌a pair of Tambour Slim Vivienne Jumping Hours timepieces and the Voyager Flying Tourbillon Poinçon de Genève Plique-à-Jour model.

Get a closer look at all models below.