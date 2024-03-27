Louis Vuitton’s 2024 High Watchmaking Lineup: Get a Closer Look

The brand's latest offering includes a trio of Escale Cabinet of Wonders models inspired by pieces from the late Gaston-Louis Vuitton’s own collection.

Mar 27, 2024
Elegant wristwatch with floral theme and crystal embellishments on a pink strap, showcased against a flower backdrop
Image via Louis Vuitton
Elegant wristwatch with floral theme and crystal embellishments on a pink strap, showcased against a flower backdrop
Image via Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton’s High Watchmaking roster for 2024 is here.

First on the lineup is a trio of Escale Cabinet of Wonders models, each said to carry a design inspired by the late Gaston-Louis Vuitton’s own collection. Meanwhile, a Frank Gehry collaboration is at the heart of the new Tambour Moon Flying Tourbillon Sapphire.

‌Also among this year’s novelties are ‌a pair of Tambour Slim Vivienne Jumping Hours timepieces and the Voyager Flying Tourbillon Poinçon de Genève Plique-à-Jour model.

Get a closer look at all models below.

Luxury watch with moon phase, stars, and leather strap, encrusted with diamonds
Image via Louis Vuitton
Transparent wristwatch with a white strap and intricate mechanics visible, resting on a grey surface
Image via Louis Vuitton
Luxury watch with intricate leaf design on the face and black leather strap, placed on a patterned background
Image via Louis Vuitton
A detailed wristwatch with an artistic face featuring intricate designs, set against a wavy backdrop
Image via Louis Vuitton
Luxury watch with intricate fish design on face, encased in silver on a textured blue strap
Image via Louis Vuitton
A luxury watch with intricate mechanics on a geometric dark background
Image via Louis Vuitton

In 2023, Complex named Louis Vuitton as one of the best brands of the year. In February of that year, Pharrell was appointed by the French luxury house to the position of men’s creative director.

More recently, LV launched a new capsule collection designed by Tyler, the Creator. Shortly after the first full look at the collection was unveiled in February, Complex shared first impressions while touching on the pre-LV history that led up to Tyler's big moment. Read that here.

