Louis Vuitton’s 2024 High Watchmaking Lineup: Get a Closer Look

Louis Vuitton’s High Watchmaking roster for 2024 is here.
First on the lineup is a trio of Escale Cabinet of Wonders models, each said to carry a design inspired by the late Gaston-Louis Vuitton’s own collection. Meanwhile, a Frank Gehry collaboration is at the heart of the new Tambour Moon Flying Tourbillon Sapphire.
Also among this year’s novelties are a pair of Tambour Slim Vivienne Jumping Hours timepieces and the Voyager Flying Tourbillon Poinçon de Genève Plique-à-Jour model.
Get a closer look at all models below.
In 2023, Complex named Louis Vuitton as one of the best brands of the year. In February of that year, Pharrell was appointed by the French luxury house to the position of men’s creative director.
More recently, LV launched a new capsule collection designed by Tyler, the Creator. Shortly after the first full look at the collection was unveiled in February, Complex shared first impressions while touching on the pre-LV history that led up to Tyler's big moment. Read that here.