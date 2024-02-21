Tyler, the Creator x Louis Vuitton Isn’t Unexpected. But It’s Still Amazing.

Via Louis Vuitton

Pharrell shows no signs of slowing down during his time at Louis Vuitton. Just a month after presenting an 80-look, Western-themed show in Paris, he has unveiled another collection. This time, he’s tapped one of the most creative minds in music, Tyler, the Creator, to bring his version of Louis Vuitton to life.





“I am this man’s hitman. Whatever he needs. Y’all dont understand what this man means to me. He continues to open doors and throws me the keys,” Tyler wrote on Instagram while unveiling his collection.





With the collection, Tyler fused Louis Vuitton codes with signature elements like pastels, world travel, and whimsical details, from his Le Fleur line. And we don’t even have to wait that long to get our hands on it. It hits stores on March 21.





The move for Pharrell to recruit Tyler for this opportunity isn’t the most shocking thing. For one, Tyler has never been shy about the massive influence that Pharrell has had on him, from his obsession with N.E.R.D. to his penchant for flashy jewelry. The Call Me If You Get Lost artist has also been connected with Louis Vuitton before. He scored its Fall/Winter 2022 show, the last under the creative direction of Virgil Abloh, and pedaled a bike down the runway to close the show. If you made a short list of Pharrell’s potential collaborators when news broke about his appointment at Louis Vuitton Men’s, Tyler would have been on it.





While the first images of Tyler, the Creator x Louis Vuitton are still fresh in our mind, we wanted to give some of our first reactions.