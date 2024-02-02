Lil Yachty Drops New Single and Video "A Cold Sunday"

2024 has been a solid year for Lil Yachty. And we’re only a month in.

After blessing fans with several collaborative records, the ATL rapper returned Thursday night with “A Cold Sunday,” his first solo single of the year. Yachty began teasing the cut in late 2023, posting a few snippets and lyrics on his social media.

“It’s a cold Sunday to complain/I hold it in until it rain/I fought demons after fame,” he raps over the boom-bap instrumental. “I spent millions on terrain/I treat my bitch just like Diana/Pretty princess, hold the Fanta/2003 Dolce & Gabbana.”

The track, produced by Aris Tatalovich, is accompanied by a music video that shows Lil Boat dealing with heartbreak while “living the life of a rolling stone,” per a press release. The video was directed by AMD Visuals, an ATL filmmaker who began working as Yachty’s personal cameraman more than four years ago.

You can stream “A Cold Sunday” now on all major platforms and watch the video above.

The song continues Yachty’s steady stream of 2024 releases. The Grammy-nominated rapper recently teamed up with Faye Webster on “Lego Ring,” appeared on “When We Die (Can We Still Get High?)” by Yungblud, and joined forces with Chief Keef on “Say Ya Grace,” a standout record from Lyrical Lemonade’s All Is Yellow project, which dropped last Friday.

The 26-year-old also jumped on Flo Milli's "Never Lose Me" remix in December, helping propel the song up the Billboard Hot 100, where it currently sits at No. 19. It already went No. 1 on the TikTok Billboard Top 50.

Yachty is expected to release his sixth studio album later this year. His last full-length project was 2023’s Let’s Start Here, a 14-track effort that topped multiple Billboard charts. Yachty spoke about the album during a November installment of Rolling Stone's "Musicians on Musicians" series, saying he was surprised that it didn’t receive a single Grammy nod.

“I just worked really hard from start to finish,” Yachty explained. “I just don’t know. I handled it way better than I thought I did. Like I thought I was gonna be like throwing shit around like mad as hell, but I didn’t care. When it came out I just honestly 0.5 seconds after deleted it out of my brain.”