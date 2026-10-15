KidSuper Tackles DC Villains in New Collection: Get a Closer Look

You may have noticed Colm Dillane, a.k.a. KidSuper, rocking a mysterious hoodie at the world premiere of Clayface in Los Angeles earlier this week. Turns out, the hoodie is part of a larger collaborative collection with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP).

“I always wanted KidSuper to become a real superhero character,” Dillane said in a statement shared with Complex earlier this month. “By working with DC and WBDGCP, we are getting closer than ever. It was really special to go through the archives and see the early sketches of some of the most iconic IPs ever created and to think they started off as doodles. This feels very similar to the origins of KidSuper and inspiring to see where we can take this.”

The collection, set for an Oct. 23 online launch, finds KidSuper bringing his signature artistic voice to a roster of some of DC’s most enduring supervillains.

And yes, that means everyone from Clayface to Mr. Freeze are well-represented here, as Dillane and company have taken a unique approach in celebrating select characters. For each, you can expect a hoodie emblazoned with a KidSuper-ified version of their face, plus a separate item. The latter option varies depending on the character. Penguin, for example, gets an umbrella, no doubt a fitting accessory.

Ahead of its launch later this month, get a closer look at the full collection below. As for Clayface, it too is set for an Oct. 23 debut.