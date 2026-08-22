After NYU threatened to boot him for running a shop out of his spray-painted dorm room, Dillane moved everything to a run-down building in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, and painted it baby blue. That headquarters became KidSuper Studios, a live-work creative compound with a sewing room, a photo studio, a music studio, and even a turf-covered backyard for soccer. The New York Times once compared the whole setup to a modern version of Andy Warhol's Factory, and the space has functioned as much as an art collective as a clothing company.

In February 2024, Dillane upgraded the KidSuper HQ to KidSuper World, a 10,000-square-foot warehouse in Williamsburg, Brooklyn home to a retail space, art gallery, design and screen-printing studios, and a rooftop soccer field. The exterior is still baby blue.