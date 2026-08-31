John Galliano Cancels Metropolitan Museum of Art Exhibition: 'I Remain Fully Accountable'

John Galliano has canceled his Metropolitan Museum of Art exhibit, saying in a statement shared Monday (Aug. 31) that he remains “fully accountable for the pain caused by my words in the past.”

In the statement, which comes amid mounting criticism over the planned exhibition, Galliano expressed gratitude to Anna Wintour and others involved with its staging, but conceded that the planned project should not move forward.

“After much reflection and discussion with all those involved, I have decided, with great sadness, that it is best for the exhibition not to take place at this time,” Galliano said Monday, in part. “I remain fully accountable for the pain caused by my words in the past, particularly the hurt I caused to the Jewish and Asian communities, and I remain deeply sorry. I understand that meaningful atonement is not achieved through an exhibition, institutional recognition, or a single public gesture. It is a continuing responsibility, demonstrated through listening, learning, and one's conduct over time.”