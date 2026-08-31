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John Galliano Cancels Metropolitan Museum of Art Exhibition: 'I Remain Fully Accountable'

"I understand that meaningful atonement is not achieved through an exhibition, institutional recognition, or a single public gesture," he said.

A man in a suit with a beard and tied-back hair, smiling slightly, against a blurred background.
Image via Getty/Tristan Fewings/BFC

John Galliano has canceled his Metropolitan Museum of Art exhibit, saying in a statement shared Monday (Aug. 31) that he remains “fully accountable for the pain caused by my words in the past.”

In the statement, which comes amid mounting criticism over the planned exhibition, Galliano expressed gratitude to Anna Wintour and others involved with its staging, but conceded that the planned project should not move forward.

“After much reflection and discussion with all those involved, I have decided, with great sadness, that it is best for the exhibition not to take place at this time,” Galliano said Monday, in part. “I remain fully accountable for the pain caused by my words in the past, particularly the hurt I caused to the Jewish and Asian communities, and I remain deeply sorry. I understand that meaningful atonement is not achieved through an exhibition, institutional recognition, or a single public gesture. It is a continuing responsibility, demonstrated through listening, learning, and one's conduct over time.”

The planned exhibition, titled John Galliano: Horizons, had previously been slated to open in May of next year. In addition to Galliano’s personal statement, Max Hollein, who serves as director and CEO of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, also shared a confirmation of the cancelation.

“Following thoughtful discussions with John Galliano, we have together decided not to proceed with the exhibition,” Hollein said Monday.

Wintour has also spoken out, saying in a statement shared with Complex that Galliano’s decision to call off the exhibition is “very courageous and a measure of the man he is.”

In 2011, Galliano, an alum of Dior, was convicted in Paris in connection with racist and antisemitic remarks he made. At the time the statements were made, Galliano said, he was in the throes of addiction.

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