John Galliano

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John Galliano.
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John Galliano Enters Partnership With Zara to Reconstruct Archival Pieces

The controversial designer will "re-author" the brand's archives during a two-year partnership.

Jaelani Turner-Williams118 days ago
LINDA EVANGELISTA, SS98 CHRISTIAN DIOR
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“Extension Girl”: How Amoy Pitters Became The Hairstylist of Turn-of-the-Millennium High Fashion

From John Galliano and Naomi Campbell to Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week and The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, Pitters has been the Hairstylist to Book if You're In the Know

Dori Walker218 days ago
livestream maison margiela spring summer 2019 show
Style

Watch Maison Margiela's Spring/Summer 2019 Runway Show

The Paris Fashion Week event coincides with the launch of Mutiny, John Galliano's first fragrance as the label's creative director.

Joshua Espinoza2851 days ago
givenchy
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Givenchy Founder Hubert de Givenchy Has Died at 91

The founder of the French fashion house whose design influence has spanned decades has passed away.

NoraGrayceOrosz3048 days ago
Off White Sneaker
Sneakers

Why Do All High-Fashion Sneakers Have the Same Sole?

The Vibram RollinGait sole has become popular with high-fashion brands looking to make sneakers. But why?

Matt Welty3108 days ago
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First Women in Men's Collections, Now John Galliano Sends Men Down Couture Runways

Gender is becoming more fiuid in the fashion industry.

Cameron Wolf4027 days ago
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John Galliano Says He Would Be "Dead" If He Wasn't Fired From Dior

John Galliano opens up about alcohol addiction while speaking at Jewish cultural event.

Cameron Wolf4067 days ago
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John Galliano Continues to Atone for Anti-Semitic Remarks by Giving Keynote Speech at Jewish Event

John Galliano is still trying to redeem himself after he made heinous anti-Semitic comments back in 2011.

Cameron Wolf4099 days ago
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John Galliano Talks His Future Plans for Maison Martin Margiela at 'Vogue' Festival

John Galliano, the creative director for Maison Martin Margiela, discusses the future of the label.

Erica Euse4100 days ago
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John Galliano Is Headed to Court. Again.

John Galliano says he will appeals a court's decision to reject his claims of wrongful dismissal from Dior and John Galliano.

Joshua Espinoza4165 days ago
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Maison Martin Margiela Has Changed Its Name

The move comes with John Galliano's debut.

Complex4203 days ago
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Martin Margiela Approves of John Galliano, Reports Women's Wear Daily

WWD reports that Martin Margiela approves of John Galliano as the creative director of the fashion house he founded.

Joshua Espinoza4265 days ago

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