Style

Gohar World Aims for Shoe That's 'Practical But Also Beautiful' in Asics SportStyle Collaboration

"It needed to be practical, but also beautiful and fun to wear," Gohar World co-founder Laila Gohar says.

A pair of black and white sneakers with intricate designs and black laces, placed on a brown surface.
Asics

ASICS SportStyle’s GEL-DS TRAINER SP silhouette gets a reimagined take from Gohar World as part of a newly unveiled limited-edition collaboration.

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“We wanted to create a shoe that could move through a full day — from early mornings at the market to evenings around the table,” Laila Gohar, who co-founded Gohar World with her sister, Nadia Gohar, back in 2020, said in a statement shared with Complex. “It needed to be practical, but also beautiful and fun to wear.”

The world of ballet collides with track-and-field spikes in the GEL-DS TRAINER SP, while the ASICS-ified take is further set apart with the incorporation of chicken foot pearl, potato pearl, baroque pearl, and black onyx charms. For the campaign, Godard World turned to Hugo Yu and Steven Rico, credited as director and director of photography, respectively.

The Gohar World x ASICS SportStyle GEL-DS TRAINER SP retails for $218 and will be available via the official Gohar World site starting Sept. 1.

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