Asics Gel-Stratus MC in Lime Zest/Pure Silver is Now Available on Complex

Asics' Gel-Stratus MC has landed in a Lime Zest/Pure Silver colorway, and we've got it available on Complex. The Gel-Stratus MC bridges performance running heritage with everyday wear. The Lime Zest/Pure Silver pairing leans into that balance, pairing a sharp, citrus-forward upper with a clean silver finish that keeps the look versatile. It's a unisex release, meaning the sizing runs across the board.

While the upper combines synthetic leather overlays and airy mesh underlays, the construction also borrows elements from other 2010s running shoes, like the Gel-Joc MC’s tooling system and internal rearfoot Gel technology for added comfort.

Where to buy the Gel-Stratus MC in Lime Zest/Pure Silver

If you're ready to add a pop of color to your rotation, shop Asics on Complex.