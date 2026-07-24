Women's Brands You Need to Know on Complex Shop

Founded by designer Samaria Leah in 2019, this Los Angeles label started with a very specific idea: sourcing vintage denim and reworking one-of-a-kind pieces into modern silhouettes. That reworked-denim DNA is still at the core, but the brand has since grown into a full range of elevated everyday essentials, cozy sweats, ribbed layering pieces, and the SL Tank that's become its calling card. Much of the collection is produced in limited runs or made to order, keeping the focus on fit, fabric, and longevity over mass production.

Why they matter: Samaria Leah sits right at the center of the "elevated basics, worn on repeat" movement, with a sustainability-minded origin story and a founder-led point of view that resonates hard with a younger women's audience.

On Complex Shop: The SL Tank — the brand's signature piece, known for a flattering fit and soft hand that makes it easy to style year-round.