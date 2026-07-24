Women's Brands You Need to Know on Complex Shop

Complex Shop's women's roster keeps getting deeper, and some of the most interesting names on it are the independent labels quietly building a point of view all their own. Whether it's architecturally minded accessories, founder-led essentials, or unfiltered womenswear coming out of China, these are three brands worth putting on your radar right now.
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AEST Studios
AEST Studios is a design-led accessories brand built around a philosophy it calls Functional Aesthetics. The label studies the small, invisible needs of everyday life and answers them with bags that treat form and function as equal partners, each piece drawing on architectural thinking, with external shape and internal structure designed around how people actually carry their days.
Why they matter: Accessories brands with a genuine design thesis are rare. AEST's clean, utility-forward approach fills a real gap for women who want a bag that's considered without being loud.
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Samaria Leah
Founded by designer Samaria Leah in 2019, this Los Angeles label started with a very specific idea: sourcing vintage denim and reworking one-of-a-kind pieces into modern silhouettes. That reworked-denim DNA is still at the core, but the brand has since grown into a full range of elevated everyday essentials, cozy sweats, ribbed layering pieces, and the SL Tank that's become its calling card. Much of the collection is produced in limited runs or made to order, keeping the focus on fit, fabric, and longevity over mass production.
Why they matter: Samaria Leah sits right at the center of the "elevated basics, worn on repeat" movement, with a sustainability-minded origin story and a founder-led point of view that resonates hard with a younger women's audience.
On Complex Shop: The SL Tank — the brand's signature piece, known for a flattering fit and soft hand that makes it easy to style year-round.
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HuDieGongZhu
China-based HuDieGongZhu was founded in 2020 by designer Butterfly Princess. The brand pulls directly from daily life and personal emotion, translating those feelings into womenswear that's blunt, wild, and told entirely from a woman's perspective.
Why they matter: HuDieGongZhu is part of a wave of independent Chinese designers earning global attention, and its emotionally raw, unapologetically feminine POV gives it a voice that stands apart from anything else on the site.