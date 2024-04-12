Meet The 2023-2024 Gatorade National Players Of The Year

Athletic greatness doesn’t just happen at the professional level. It’s built day-by-day in the weight room, in practice, and during games. It’s in the endurance, grit and sheer willpower to keep going when fatigue and mental exhaustion creep in. Fighting through what can feel like crippling moments, just to do it all over again the next day, are the building blocks to being a great athlete.

All of these skills and experiences crystalize when an athlete enters high school. These formidable yet short four years determine if they’re in it for the long haul, and if they are, the real chase for excellence begins. High school is also when others take notice, and by “others’ we mean Gatorade.

For nearly forty years, Gatorade has paid attention to the nation’s top high school athletes and honored the very best through its Gatorade Player of The Year awards program. This distinction celebrates players across all sports for their leadership and success on and off the field.

Each season, a selection committee evaluates the nation’s top talent to choose one state winner from each of the 50 states as well as Washington D.C., in 12 different sports. In total, 610 high school athletes are honored each year. From the pool of state winners, one national winner is selected in each of the 12 sports.

Some of today’s most electrifying players were once selected as a Gatorade Player of The Year, and there’s no question the names on this list will also make their future mark. Read below and get to know the first six National winners and swing back to see the remaining six athletes to be awarded this June.

Daniel Simmons, Gatorade National Boys Cross Country Player of the Year