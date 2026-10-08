All The ComplexCon Drops You Can Buy Online Now: Jae Tips, Ed Hardy x NBA YoungBoy, LAAMS and More

ComplexCon marked its 10th anniversary with its first edition in Los Angeles, and the Marketplace filled the show floor with some of the most sought-after names in streetwear. Those exclusives are now available on Complex. Savior by Jae Tips, Ed Hardy x NBA YoungBoy, Homerun, LAAMS, Menace, and Octavius Marks lead the collection, alongside pieces from Quavo.

The rest of the lineup runs deep. ECKŌ UNLTD, Wu Wear, FRIED RICE, LOST SHDWS, BRAINWASHED, UPRISERS, Visionary Club, HOWSS, Organic Garmentz, Not An Influencer, ThoughtWeFriends, What Happened to God, Humans At War With Peace, and Stile Dé Amor Galleria all have pieces in the collection. Destroy Lonely, ApolloRed1, and North West bring artist exclusives, and Shonen Jump, Kim Krueger, and Jared Muros of Plushie Love round out the lineup. Whether you walked the floor in LA or followed from home, the ComplexCon collection on Complex Shop is where to find the exclusives from the weekend.