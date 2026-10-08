All The ComplexCon Drops You Can Buy Online Now: Jae Tips, Ed Hardy x NBA YoungBoy, LAAMS and More

ComplexCon marked its 10th anniversary with its first edition in Los Angeles, and the Marketplace filled the show floor with some of the most sought-after names in streetwear. Those exclusives are now available on Complex. Savior by Jae Tips, Ed Hardy x NBA YoungBoy, Homerun, LAAMS, Menace, and Octavius Marks lead the collection, alongside pieces from Quavo.
The rest of the lineup runs deep. ECKŌ UNLTD, Wu Wear, FRIED RICE, LOST SHDWS, BRAINWASHED, UPRISERS, Visionary Club, HOWSS, Organic Garmentz, Not An Influencer, ThoughtWeFriends, What Happened to God, Humans At War With Peace, and Stile Dé Amor Galleria all have pieces in the collection. Destroy Lonely, ApolloRed1, and North West bring artist exclusives, and Shonen Jump, Kim Krueger, and Jared Muros of Plushie Love round out the lineup. Whether you walked the floor in LA or followed from home, the ComplexCon collection on Complex Shop is where to find the exclusives from the weekend.
Ed Hardy x NBA YoungBoy
Price: $135
How To Buy: Shop ComplexCon → Ed Hardy x NBA YoungBoy Crosses Boxy Thermal Hangdown Tee on Complex
NBA YoungBoy has run his career under the Never Broke Again banner, and his Ed Hardy collaboration stamps that phrase across the sleeves of this layered thermal. Cross graphics cover the front, pulling from the tattoo-art imagery that made Ed Hardy a 2000s staple, with an embroidered Ed Hardy logo on the back. The short sleeve over long sleeve construction gives the shirt its boxy hangdown shape.
Savior x Alpha Industries
Price: $330
How To Buy: Shop ComplexCon → Savior x Alpha Industries Jacket Pink on Complex
This reversible jacket is a ComplexCon exclusive between Savior Worldwide and Alpha Industries, built by Jae Tips and tagged as such with a green "MADE BY JAE TIPS" label on the sleeve. A hot-pink satin-finish body runs against pale pink sleeves and oversized lavender cargo-style flap pockets, with black ribbed collar, cuffs, and waistband. "Coming Soon" script repeats across that ribbed trim, and multicolor daisy embroidery joins a cursive Savior logo on the chest.
OMNEWYORK
Price: $85
How To Buy: Shop ComplexCon → OMNEWYORK Camo Clogs ComplexCon Exclusive on Complex
OMNEWYORK built this ComplexCon 2026 exclusive on the brand's own classic bone clog silhouette, finishing it with a desert camo canvas upper in tan, brown, and white. The slip-on sits on a cork footbed, and metal "O" and "M" charms are mounted on the top of opposite feet, splitting the brand's initials across the pair. An adjustable instep strap carries a silver-tone gothic monogram charm.
Playboi Carti
Price: $100
How To Buy: Shop ComplexCon → Lady Witch Long Sleeve on Complex
This long sleeve belongs to the Playboi Carti ComplexCon 2026 drop, one of the ComplexCon releases that moved online. Its screen printed graphics are credited to both Interscope Records and the 00pium Collection, the two names attached to the artwork. The print runs on a heavyweight long sleeve body rather than a standard-weight blank.
LAAMS
Price: $55
How To Buy: Shop ComplexCon → LAAMS "LAAMILY" ComplexCon 2026 T-Shirt on Complex
LAAMS staged an exhibit called "THE BLOCK" at ComplexCon 2026, and this tee was made specifically to commemorate it. The shirt carries unique renditions of the "LAAMILY" graphic, each one pulled from the various booths featured throughout the exhibit. It's printed on a heavyweight Pro Club T-shirt, and comes in Dark Green or Brown.
Homerun
Price: $140
How To Buy: Shop ComplexCon → Homerun Oversized Jumbo Arch Logo NONSTOP Hoodie - Royal With White Arch on Complex
Homerun keeps this pullover down to a single graphic: the brand's Arch Logo, printed in white at jumbo scale across the chest of a royal blue body. The colorway is named for exactly that contrast, Royal with White Arch. A "NONSTOP" detail at the lower back hem is the only other marking on the hoodie. Heavyweight fleece gives the oversized cut its structure.
QRÖMELIFE by Quavo
Price: $275
How To Buy: Shop ComplexCon → QRÖMELIFE Aluminum Glasses on Complex
QRÖMELIFE built this pair out of its own name. The entire wraparound band is one continuous run of large cut-out letters spelling QRÖMELIFE, and there are no conventional lenses, so the negative space inside and between the characters is what a wearer looks through. Each pair is handmade from polished aluminum as a single piece, with no hinges, screws, or nose pads, and the ear stems are flat extensions of the same band.
Wu Wear
Price: $110
How To Buy: Shop ComplexCon → Wu Wear 36 Football Jersey on Complex
Wu Wear is the Wu-Tang Clan's own apparel line, and the number across the back of this jersey pulls from the group's 1993 debut, Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers). An oversized "36" fills the back, Wu Wear graphics run across the front, and red, white, and blue trim lines the sleeves and V-neck collar. Lightweight polyester mesh keeps the football silhouette true to form. It came as part of an exclusive ComplexCon 2026 drop.
N0RTH4EVR by North West
Price: $115
How To Buy: Shop ComplexCon → N0RTH4EVR Cathedral Zip Hoodie on Complex
N0RTH4EVR is North West's own clothing label, sold through her official store, and the Cathedral zip hoodie is one of the brand's graphic-led pieces. Screen printed artwork appears in three placements on the all-black body, across the front, the back, and a sleeve. Black spike detailing rings the hood, matching the rest of the hoodie rather than contrasting against it.
PLEASURES x ApolloRed1
Price: $110
How To Buy: Shop ComplexCon → PLEASURES AR1 Zip Hoodie on Complex
PLEASURES builds the AR1 around two graphics and nothing else: a printed bat logo across the chest, and cursive gothic "PLEASURES" lettering running down both sleeves. The body is a heavyweight cotton-polyester fleece finished in washed black, so the color sits closer to faded than true black. The gothic script and the bat work off the same dark visual language, which is the whole of the design here.