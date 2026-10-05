The Best ComplexCon 2026 Drops: Fragment Collaborations and Playboi Carti x Mitchell & Ness

ComplexCon 2026 marked the festival's 10th anniversary in Los Angeles, and its two artistic directors delivered some of the weekend's most talked-about drops. Hiroshi Fujiwara's Fragment Design brought a slate of collaborations spanning Pokémon, the Los Angeles Dodgers, Disney, MEDICOM TOY BE@RBRICK, Brabus, Ray-Ban, and WEEKEND SEQUEL, each carrying the minimalist lightning bolt branding that has made Fragment one of the most respected names in streetwear. Playboi Carti followed with a Mitchell & Ness x NBA jersey collection featuring his YVL lettering across franchises including the Knicks, Warriors, Timberwolves, Pistons, and 76ers. If you missed them on the convention floor, select pieces are now available on Complex.

Shop Fragment and Playboi Carti on Complex