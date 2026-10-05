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The Best ComplexCon 2026 Drops: Fragment Collaborations and Playboi Carti x Mitchell & Ness

From Fragment x Pokémon to Playboi Carti x Mitchell & Ness, shop the best ComplexCon 2026 drops on Complex.

A black hoodie with Mickey Mouse playing guitar and a blue "PHILA 00" basketball jersey hanging on a rack.
Complex

ComplexCon 2026 marked the festival's 10th anniversary in Los Angeles, and its two artistic directors delivered some of the weekend's most talked-about drops. Hiroshi Fujiwara's Fragment Design brought a slate of collaborations spanning Pokémon, the Los Angeles Dodgers, Disney, MEDICOM TOY BE@RBRICK, Brabus, Ray-Ban, and WEEKEND SEQUEL, each carrying the minimalist lightning bolt branding that has made Fragment one of the most respected names in streetwear. Playboi Carti followed with a Mitchell & Ness x NBA jersey collection featuring his YVL lettering across franchises including the Knicks, Warriors, Timberwolves, Pistons, and 76ers. If you missed them on the convention floor, select pieces are now available on Complex.

Shop Fragment and Playboi Carti on Complex

NBA Playboi Carti x M&N Hardwood Classics Jersey

Price: $150
How To Buy: Shop Playboi Carti NBA Playboi Carti x Mitchell & Ness Swingman Jersey Philadelphia 76ers on Complex

Playboi Carti has worn jerseys backwards for years, and the second installment of his Mitchell & Ness collaboration builds its detailing around that habit, pulling basketball nostalgia into his own look. The 76ers swingman carries "00" on the front and back, a nod to his Opium label, with "YVL" for Young Vamp Life on the nameplate. A woven patch reads "1997-98" above the NBA Hardwood Classics logo, with Mitchell & Ness script below.

Fragment x Dodgers

Price: $75
How To Buy: Shop Fragment Fragment x New Era Los Angeles Dodgers 59Fifty Navy on Complex

Japan's Fragment Design works almost entirely through a signature double lightning bolt mark, and this limited edition puts it on a navy New Era 59FIFTY beside one of baseball's most familiar logos. The front panel pairs a large white embroidered "LA" with the white Fragment bolts, letting the two marks sit together on the fitted silhouette rather than reworking it. The flat brim keeps its gold-and-black New Era 59FIFTY sticker.

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Fragment x Disney

Price: $120
How To Buy: Shop Fragment Fragment X Disney Mickey Classic Mickey Pullover Hoodie (Heather Grey) on Complex

Fragment works in stark black-and-white graphics, and the Japanese label applies that treatment to Disney's most recognizable character, putting a Mickey Mouse rendering across the front of a heather grey pullover with collaborative branding on the back. The hoodie comes from a limited-edition Fragment x Disney capsule marking ComplexCon's 10-year anniversary, debuting exclusively at ComplexCon 2026.

Fragment x BRABUS

Price: $80
How To Buy: Shop Fragment Fragment x BRABUS Racing Gloves (Black) on Complex

Made exclusively for ComplexCon 2026, these gloves come out of a motorsport-influenced Fragment x BRABUS capsule that pairs the label's understated streetwear approach with BRABUS's performance-driven design language. The pair is asymmetrical: the right glove carries a molded knuckle protector that rises into a segmented hard shell, while the left has an embossed diamond checker-plate grip panel across the palm. Hook-and-loop wrist straps finish both, the right stamped "BRABUS" beside the Fragment lightning bolt, the left reading "DAB."

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Fragment x Pokémon

Price: $50
How To Buy: Shop Fragment Fragment x Pokemon PIKACHU Mascot Plush Key Charm on Complex

Pikachu is one of Pokémon's most recognizable characters, and Fragment's take strips the color out of it entirely. The plush keeps the familiar silhouette, large upright pointed ears, rounded head and body, stubby arms and feet, and the lightning-bolt tail, but covers all of it in a short, soft-pile black, with small embroidered white eyes as the only break. A dark metal carabiner-style clip joins a short loop at the top of the head.

Fragment x MEDICOM TOY BE@RBRICK

Price: $200
How To Buy: Shop Fragment MEDICOM TOY BE@RBRICK Fragment 100% & 400% Blue on Complex

MEDICOM TOY's BE@RBRICK is a platform rather than a single product, a standard bear silhouette that labels and artists rework instead of redesign. Fragment's entry in the Fragment Series keeps that shape across the 100% and 400% pair and coats it in solid royal blue, using a flocked plastic finish that reads textured rather than glossy. A white circle on the torso holds the double lightning bolt mark, printed in the same royal blue.

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Fragment x Weekend Sequel

Price: $610
How To Buy: Shop Fragment Fragment X Weekend Sequel 1st Denim JK RED on Complex

Fragment's work with Weekend and Sequel runs through Japanese denim here, the jacket cut from indigo Japan Blue denim given a washed and shaved finish. The boxy, hip-length trucker shape carries a red collar against the medium-wash blue body, with WEEKEND lettering above the chest patch pocket and further WEEKEND prints across the right back and the back of the belt. An embroidered Sequel thunder mark sits on the back pocket, alongside custom Sequel buttons and hardware.

Fragment Gift Shop

Price: $45
How To Buy: Shop Fragment Fragment KENDAMA on Complex

The kendama is a traditional Japanese skill toy, a ball tethered to a wooden handle, and this limited edition from the ComplexCon Gift Shop and Fragment Design leaves the form close to the original. It is made from natural Japanese beech, unpainted and uncoated, so the grain stays visible and the wood keeps its own feel. The branding is engraved rather than printed, with "FRGMT" running vertically down the handle stem and a lightning bolt circled on the ball.

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