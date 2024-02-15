How 'The Vince Staples Show' Costume Designer Captured the Essence of Long Beach Style

How did you determine what brands you wanted to feature in the show? We see Supervsn, the Marni jacket, Denim Tears . How did you make those choices?

We always want to support our local brands, especially our local LA brands, and incorporate our Black designers as well. We also wanted to add in some of the cool, Hypebeast type of pieces like the Marni x Carhartt collab. So it was just being very strategic on where to place it and how to place it so that it just doesn't just feel like we're going after the hottest and the latest. We wanted to make it feel a little more natural. But we did want to add those elements, like the Denim Tears and Supervsn. Not everyone is aware of Supervsn, but we really love that brand. We really support Gavin [Mathieu] . He's always a great team player when it comes to wardrobe and giving us clothes for our shows. And so Vince really wanted to do a high, low with the pieces. We just talked through where to place it and how long to place it in some episodes. Do we take it off? Do we keep it on? Those are really, really important things to consider when we were choosing costumes for each episode.

Obviously it isn't just about putting certain brands in the episodes. You mentioned you're from LA yourself. How important was it for you to stay true to certain elements of West Coast style and make sure that came across authentically?

For me, it's very important. I think there's certain specific things about LA style, like how they wear their socks, the bamboo earrings, how they wear their jewelry, the name plates. There’s very specific things that are particular to West Coast, particular to LA, and that certain type of character. We wanted to make sure Chucks are always in there somehow, the Nike Cortez, things that are true to the West Coast. It could be a specific belt, a specific way to wear it. So we wanted to make sure that we highlight that. And I think for Vince it was very important because it's Long Beach and Long Beach is a little different from LA. Long Beach has more of a skate culture that people don't really pick up on. Long Beach has some really fly style, great vintage, and people really just kinda ignore Long Beach as a part of fashion in LA. He wanted to make sure that it was clear that Long Beach is part of the conversation when it comes to overall style.

Is there any other particular stylings or items included within the episodes that you feel like really spotlight Long Beach in that way that people might not pick up on but you felt were important?

The way the guys wore the long socks with the shorts. The girls wearing gold anklets. The name plate earrings. The gold rings on the women and the way we stack them. Those little, small elements are very LA, and I always like to include that. When people think of LA culture it’s a lot of khakis and white beaters and white tees and Dickies suits and plaid shirts with long shorts. People always go that route when they try to emulate LA, and they don't really put emphasis on the small details that are important. Because that's not really LA. That's a subculture of LA. That's like gang culture. But they don't really highlight other people and what LA is about. Like the Slauson swap meet. We shopped there a lot for certain things to bring all those elements into play. People don't know where to get certain things that are LA specific. We tried to do that on the show.