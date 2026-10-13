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An Inside Look at Oakley's Futuristic HQ

The eyewear juggernaut calls home a California fortress designed with innovation in mind, which is befitting for a company that is always looking forward.

Oakley's headquarters is located in Foothill Ranch in the California desert. Complex got a rare inside look at the futuristic facility.
Julian Berman

This story was originally published in “Complex Magazine - Issue No. 2 - Spring 2025 (The Innovation Issue).”

Since its inception in 1975, Oakley has been at the cutting edge of eyewear. So, it should come as no surprise that its headquarters in California mirrors that futuristic approach. Stationed on a hilltop in Foothill Ranch, roughly 50 miles outside of LA, stands the imposing 400,000-square-foot Oakley building. Built in 1997, it was co-designed by Oakley founder Jim Jannard, former director of design Colin Baden, and the Langdon Wilson International architecture firm. At first glance, its giant steel entranceway gives the appearance of a military base out of a Mad Max movie—and, in fact, Jannard was inspired by sci-fi cinema, specifically Ridley Scott’s Blade Runner. The various items peppered around the building’s perimeter, like a torpedo and a fully operational tank, add to the militaristic feel. It’s an architectural marvel, which is fitting for a brand as obsessed with innovation as Oakley is.

The steampunk-ish metalwork carries over to the interior of the massive building, which houses a full retail space, 450-seat auditorium, and NBA regulation-sized court for employees. The most exciting feature is hidden in plain sight. Tucked in a back corner through a small corridor is a room full of pieces that document the brand’s journey across the past 50 years. There are handlebar grips from the ’70s, motocross goggles from the ’80s, original magazine ads for iconic styles like Eye Jacket, and full displays breaking down the creation of the brand’s special X-Metal material, introduced in 1997.

Beyond other doorways are walls lined with shelves full of lenses in every shape and tinted in every color. Other racks feature original molds and styles from the brand’s current catalog. Along the way, you’ll also get a glimpse at some of Oakley’s most obscure creations, like the highly collectible Over the Tops worn by sprinter Ato Boldon at the 2000 Sydney Olympics, or the Predator-like Medusa helmet adorned with leather dreadlocks from 2002. Everything from the door signs to the scaffolding features the brand’s motifs in some way. The experience feels more like you’re entering an official Oakley museum than an office space.

In case you can’t make it out to Foothill Ranch anytime soon, we spent an afternoon exploring Oakley’s HQ to give you a closer look.

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The entry to Moon Base One, Oakley's R&D facility, where the brand tests and tweaks all of its latest performance eyewear designs.

A corner exhibit documents Oakley's history, from handlebar grip designs from the '70s to its iconic print ads from the '90s.

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Frames are presented in every imaginable shape and color.

A hydro-dipping tank is used to create custom ear-stem colorways.

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Scraps from old Oakley shades are turned into art displays for the archive.

Some of Oakley's more obscure 2000s—like the Medusa helmet adorned with leather dreadlocks and the fleece Moscow ushanka hat—are also on display.

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Shelves are full of molds for various Oakley frames.

In this R&D chamber, Oakley frames used by the U.S. military and law enforcement are tested for ballistic impact.

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