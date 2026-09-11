Moncler Opens Huge Fifth Avenue NYC Store, Its Biggest Yet

Moncler just opened its largest-ever global flagship store on Fifth Avenue in New York City, a sprawling space set across multiple floors.

The new 23,680-square-foot, two-level store is located in the iconic General Motors Building at 767 Fifth Avenue, right by Central Park. The ground floor caters to menswear, womenswear, and enfant designs from the main Moncler collection line as well as co-creators from the Moncler Genius platform. The second floor, meanwhile, is dedicated to Moncler Grenoble, the brand’s outerwear and mountaineering line. Details include a checkerboard floor, alternating between polished and raw textures, and towering glass displays, curated artworks, and multimedia installations.

“Moncler Fifth Avenue is a brand statement on one of the most iconic addresses in the world. We conceived it as a living space. A place shaped by the ideas, culture, and spirit of the city, while remaining true to the brand’s DNA,” said Moncler executive chairman, Remo Ruffini. “Here, Moncler meets New York’s energy. It meets the communities and the people who make this city so unique. That is the true meaning of this project. It is not simply the opening of Moncler’s largest flagship store in the world, it’s also about being part of the life of the people in this city, those who live it, those who pass through it, those who come to be inspired by it.”

Check out more pictures from the store below.