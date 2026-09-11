Style

Moncler Opens Huge Fifth Avenue NYC Store, Its Biggest Yet

The 23,680-square-foot flagship inside the General Motors Building features a signature checkerboard floor.

A luxurious Moncler store interior with mannequins displaying stylish outfits. The space features a modern design with elegant lighting.
Moncler

Key Takeaways

  • Moncler opened its largest global flagship, a 23,680-square-foot, two-level store at 767 Fifth Avenue inside New York’s General Motors Building.
  • The ground floor carries Moncler’s main collections and Genius collaborations, while the second floor focuses on the brand’s Grenoble outerwear and mountaineering line.
  • Checkerboard flooring, towering glass displays, curated art, and multimedia installations frame the flagship as what executive chairman Remo Ruffini calls a “living space” shaped by New York.

Moncler just opened its largest-ever global flagship store on Fifth Avenue in New York City, a sprawling space set across multiple floors.

The new 23,680-square-foot, two-level store is located in the iconic General Motors Building at 767 Fifth Avenue, right by Central Park. The ground floor caters to menswear, womenswear, and enfant designs from the main Moncler collection line as well as co-creators from the Moncler Genius platform. The second floor, meanwhile, is dedicated to Moncler Grenoble, the brand’s outerwear and mountaineering line. Details include a checkerboard floor, alternating between polished and raw textures, and towering glass displays, curated artworks, and multimedia installations.

“Moncler Fifth Avenue is a brand statement on one of the most iconic addresses in the world. We conceived it as a living space. A place shaped by the ideas, culture, and spirit of the city, while remaining true to the brand’s DNA,” said Moncler executive chairman, Remo Ruffini. “Here, Moncler meets New York’s energy. It meets the communities and the people who make this city so unique. That is the true meaning of this project. It is not simply the opening of Moncler’s largest flagship store in the world, it’s also about being part of the life of the people in this city, those who live it, those who pass through it, those who come to be inspired by it.”

Check out more pictures from the store below.

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