White Guy Whining His Hips to Tinashe’s ”Nasty” Gets Marc Jacobs Co-sign

The man who went viral for whining his hips to Tinashe's song "Nasty" got some love from Marc Jacobs.

On Sunday, the company shared a post on its TikTok page of the man dancing with his partner, similar to the video that got him considerable buzz in the first place. In this new video, the man and his partner are wearing matching pink-hued outfits while dancing in various locations at night.

Fans on social media were loving the post and let it be known in Marc Jacobs'comment section.

"A raise for this social media person behind this. IMMEDIATELY," one person wrote. Another said, "A raise for this social media person behind this. IMMEDIATELY."

A third person wrote, "YALL ARE SO GOOD WITH KEEPING UP WITH TRENDS 😭."