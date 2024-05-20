White Guy Whining His Hips to Tinashe’s ”Nasty” Gets Marc Jacobs Co-sign

The man who went viral for whining his hips to Tinashe's song "Nasty" got some love from Marc Jacobs.
On Sunday, the company shared a post on its TikTok page of the man dancing with his partner, similar to the video that got him considerable buzz in the first place. In this new video, the man and his partner are wearing matching pink-hued outfits while dancing in various locations at night.
Fans on social media were loving the post and let it be known in Marc Jacobs'comment section.
"A raise for this social media person behind this. IMMEDIATELY," one person wrote. Another said, "A raise for this social media person behind this. IMMEDIATELY."
A third person wrote, "YALL ARE SO GOOD WITH KEEPING UP WITH TRENDS 😭."
The original video, which featured an edit of Tinashe's single "Nasty," showed the white guy moving his hips fluidly with his dance partner. The clip garnered over 10 million views on X, and several people recreated it, including Tinashe, who mimicked the moves on her own TikTik post.
Thanks to the viral video, Tinashe saw a huge boost in her streams. According to Billboard, "Nasty" garnered over 705,000 U.S. on-demand audio streams between May 10-13, a 48 percent increase from the 475,000 streams the weekend before. "Nasty" also climbed to No. 30 on Spotify's Viral 50 USA chart.
The song was released last month and will be featured on her forthcoming album, BB/ANG3L PT. 2 — Quantum Baby.