SKIMS Taps Cardi B for New Cotton Collection Campaign

Cardi B is the latest artist to lead a new campaign from SKIMS.
The 31-year-old Grammy Award-winner is featured wearing pieces from SKIMS’ popular Cotton Collection featuring all-new waistbands, cuts, and colors.
“I’ve always loved the SKIMS Cotton Collection,” said the "Bongos" rapper via press release. “It’s so sexy and makes me feel snatched yet comfortable while hanging out at home. The new styles and colors I wore on set are even better, and I can’t wait to wear them all the time.”
In photos shot by the brand’s longtime collaborator, Vanessa Beecroft, Cardi’s campaign visuals provide a stunning look at the upcoming drop.
The Kim Kardashian-founded shapewear brand recently reached a valuation of $4 billion and is set to expand its offerings and open a flagship store in L.A. In the recent past, SKIMS has tapped the likes of Ice Spice with PinkPantheress for the Everyday Sculpt line, SZA for the Fits Everybody underwear series, as well as Carmen Electra and Jenny McCarthy for a swimwear campaign.
The SKIMS Cotton Campaign featuring Cardi B officially launched Monday across the clothing brand’s social media accounts. The new clothing drops will be available on Thursday, Oct. 19 at 12 p.m. ET on the brand’s official website.
See a batch of Cardi-starring images below.