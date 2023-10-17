SKIMS Taps Cardi B for New Cotton Collection Campaign

Cardi B is the latest artist to lead a new campaign from SKIMS.

The 31-year-old Grammy Award-winner is featured wearing pieces from SKIMS’ popular Cotton Collection featuring all-new waistbands, cuts, and colors.

“I’ve always loved the SKIMS Cotton Collection,” said the "Bongos" rapper via press release. “It’s so sexy and makes me feel snatched yet comfortable while hanging out at home. The new styles and colors I wore on set are even better, and I can’t wait to wear them all the time.”

In photos shot by the brand’s longtime collaborator, Vanessa Beecroft, Cardi’s campaign visuals provide a stunning look at the upcoming drop.