Brian Donnelly, better known as KAWS, has built up a resume that few contemporary artists can match. His works have occupied museum galleries around the world, fetched millions at auctions, and floated at sea. Simultaneously, KAWS has kept creating accessible pieces of art. Think Nike sneaker collabs, Uniqlo graphic tees, and album covers. No matter the tier, expect to see cameos from his BFF and Companion characters or his signature “XX” motif.

For his latest collaboration, KAWS has partnered with the MLB on an expansive collection of apparel and accessories celebrating two of the league’s most storied franchises: the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers. Ahead of the blockbuster launch making its debut at Fanatics Fest NYC from July 16 through July 19 and a global launch on July 20 via Complex, we take a look back at KAWS’ prolific career that led him to this moment.

Who Is KAWS?

Born on Nov. 4, 1974, the career of Brian Donnelly (KAWS) spans across various art mediums including painting, sculpture, graphic design, apparel, and vinyl toys. Recognizable through lines seen across his work include his signature “XX” motif, typically used to cross out the eyes of characters across pop culture, the Companion character, and the BFF. The name KAWS has no hidden meaning; Donnelly has said he chose it because he liked the way the letters looked together. Since bursting onto the scene as a rebellious graffiti artist in the ‘90s, KAWS has expertly navigated the balance between high and low art, from multi-million dollar canvas paintings to $20 T-shirts, which has cemented his status as a defining contemporary artist around the world.

Early Life and Background

KAWS grew up in Jersey City, New Jersey. This is where he originally got up. His graffiti tags were scrawled across billboards and trains in the New York/New Jersey area. He eventually relocated to New York City in the ‘90s to study at the School of Visual Arts, where he earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in illustration in 1996.

Upon graduating, he landed freelance animation work with The Walt Disney Company. Most notably, he painted backgrounds on the classic animated series like Doug, Daria, and 101 Dalmatians.

How Graffiti Put KAWS on the Map

Nowadays, it’s common to see KAWS’ works in world-renowned art galleries. But it all started with Donnelly getting up across the tri-state area on billboards and freight trains. He grew his graffiti network upon moving to New York City. He connected with established figures like FUTURA and joined the TC5 (The Cool 5) and FC (Fame City) crews. KAWS’ most notable graffiti works were his reworked, unauthorized bus advertisements for brands like Calvin Klein and Guess, a move inspired by graffiti artist Barry McGee on a trip to San Francisco in 1997. Back in New York City, KAWS ran with the idea, placing his markings like “X” eyes and other exaggerated characteristics that would later define his Companions and BFFs on the notable street ads. The disruptive move caught people’s attention and KAWS’ profile continued to grow rapidly thereafter.

KAWS' Signature Characters

If you have seen KAWS’ artwork, you have seen the Companion and BFF. Originally featured heavily in his graffiti works, the Companion borrows features from Mickey Mouse like his puffy gloved hands and rounded torso, but subverts it with a skull and crossbones-esque head. The first vinyl version of the Companion was released in 1999 in collaboration with Bounty Hunter and HECTIC. KAWS’ vinyl figures have remained a hot commodity among collectors. The BFF didn’t make its debut until 2016. This time, KAWS took some inspiration from the furry characters of Sesame Street, but once again added gloved hands, a skull and crossbones-shaped head, and “X” eyes. The former has become so popular that it was a part of the iconic Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2012. In 2013, MTV even commissioned KAWS to redesign its signature Moonman trophies to mimic the character. The same subtle tweaks have been applied to plenty of characters throughout KAWS’s multi-decade career such as Pinocchio, The Simpsons, the Smurfs, SpongeBob SquarePants, and more.

OriginalFake

In 2006, KAWS launched OriginalFake, a Tokyo-based streetwear label that served as the hub for his output for seven years. The venture was a partnership with Medicom that gradually evolved beyond vinyl figures and graphic items to include more traditional menswear offerings like chinos and Oxford shirts. The line was mostly exclusive to Japan, but a select number of boutiques stocked the line internationally. OriginalFake shuttered in May 2013.

KAWS’ Collaborative Highlights

KAWS' collabs started long before he was known around the world. In 1998, he linked with New York streetwear label Subware on T-shirts and hoodies featuring his Skully illustration on the chest. Other early collabs included Japanese labels Hectic and Undercover. He began a longtime relationship with Supreme in 2001 through a pair of skate decks adorned with his Michelin Man-inspired Chum character. In 2008, he lent his vision to the brand’s iconic Box Logo T-shirt, a design that was later converted to hoodies in 2021. Another major collaborator has been Nike. The partnership began in 2008 with pairs of Air Force 1 Lows and Air Max 90s. It has gone on to include other notable releases like a three-way linkup with Sacai in 2021 on a set of modified Blazer Lows, and even extended to Jordan Brand through rare colorways of the Air Jordan 4. In 2018, Kim Jones tapped KAWS to create pieces for his debut Dior Men’s Summer 2019 collection. A 33-foot tall pink BFF statue made of flowers was the center piece of the Paris runway show where the line was premiered to the world.

KAWS’ most widely available collabs have been with Uniqlo. The partnership has spanned from 2016 through 2025, and includes a wide array of T-shirts, hoodies, and even plush toys. It has featured everything from KAWS’ own original characters to flips of cultural icons like Snoopy and the Sesame Street gang. This is just the tip of the iceberg. We have also seen KAWS partner with DC Shoes, BAPE, Vans, The North Face, Comme des Garçons, Audemars Piguet, Human Made, and more.

KAWS x MLB

That brings us to KAWS’s latest, and one of his biggest, collaborations to date. KAWS has partnered with Major League Baseball on an extensive collection of apparel, jerseys, and accessories to represent the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers that have all been remixed with the “XX” motif. It marks the first time that both logos have been reimagined by an artist. The launch is timed to a three-game series between the two franchises at Yankee Stadium from July 17 through 19. The collection debuts at Fanatics Fest on July 16 before going live globally on July 20 through Complex, Fanatics.com, MLBShop.com, Nike, and select Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees team stores.

KAWS’ Biggest Album Covers

KAWS’ collaborations have not been limited to other clothing brands. He has also gained a place in hip-hop history by designing cover art for multiple classic rap albums. His first major album cover was Kanye West’s 808s and Heartbreak in 2008. In 2009, he designed Clipse’s Til the Casket Drops. He reconnected with the brothers for their highly-anticipated return project in 2025, Let God Sort Em Out, which also included limited edition merch. Other notable album art by KAWS includes Kid Cudi’s INSANO, the 2020 single from Travis Scott and Kid Cudi titled “The Scotts,” and a limited edition reissued vinyl of Snoop Dogg’s Doggystyle that was released in 2023 to celebrate its 30th anniversary.

KAWS in Galleries and Museums Around the World

KAWS has showcased his work in various galleries and museums around the world in major cities including Paris, London, Berlin, and Tokyo. His first institutional solo show was held at the Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum in Connecticut in 2010. Another notable exhibition was KAWS: What Party, which was hosted at the Brooklyn Museum in 2021. It featured a wide array of over 100 original KAWS works, from his MTV Moonman and Air Jordan 4 collabs to large scale canvas paintings and original sketches. More recently, KAWS opened the first major museum exhibition of his works on the West Coast at SFMOMA in 2025.

Record-Breaking Auction Sales Solidify KAWS' Reputation

KAWS status goes beyond recognition within streetwear and hip-hop. His art has also fetched insane numbers at auction. The most important example came in April 2019, when Sotheby's Hong Kong sold THE KAWS ALBUM for approximately $14.7 million, a figure that landed at more than 44 times its pre-sale estimate. The 2005 painting was originally commissioned by NIGO. It was a reworking of The Beatles’ 1967 album Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band featuring KAWS’s yellow Kimpsons characters. That same year, his monumental triptych IN THE WOODS (2002) sold for $3,855,000 at Christie’s in New York and Untitled (Kimpsons #1) sold for $7.4 million at Sotheby’s Hong Kong. These are just a handful of the multi-million dollar sale prices that cemented KAWS as a legitimate figure in the art world whose work is a definitive piece of contemporary fine art.