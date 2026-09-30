BRABUS CEO Constantin Buschmann describes the brand’s mission as the “one second wow.” At ComplexCon 2026 in Los Angeles, it hopes to elicit that exact reaction through a brand new partnership with Hiroshi Fujiwara’s Fragment Design. “Designing luxury products, you have to touch people's hearts within a second of people seeing them. Otherwise, we're not standing a chance,” Buschmann tells Complex. “I love to engage with other designers, especially if they're trailblazers like Hiroshi is. He's going to bring something to the table that we never thought of and we're going to bring something to the table that he never thought of.”

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Founded in 1977 in Germany by Bodo Buschmann and Klaus Brackmann, BRABUS is a high-performance vehicle tuning company that specializes in luxury vehicles from top brands like Mercedes-Benz, Lamborghini, and more. Under Constantin’s leadership since 2018, BRABUS has also expanded into boats, bikes, motorhomes, and premium apparel and accessories. In 2022, BRABUS even hosted a first-of-its-kind runway show featuring some of its supercars. The invention of the E-Bike came from that continuous evolution. “If you want a custom tailored suit in the car world and you're willing to spend money on it and you don't want to compromise on quality, you're going to call my number at some point in time to build your one-of-one,” says Buschmann.

Fujiwara is no stranger to collaboration. In fact, he is sort of a master of it. Fragment’s minimal aesthetic has been applied to everything from Air Jordan 1s to Moncler puffer coats over the course of his legendary career. They are a big reason why many refer to him as the “Godfather of Streetwear.” It seems like there is no area that he is shy about exploring, despite the limitations that some areas might bring. “I enjoy working with limitations. I believe that a very small change is just enough, it is actually a big difference,” says Fujiwara. “Collaboration is a way to make what I want, or what I would like to use. It has to make sense and everything I design is personal, I never design thinking what the market wants.”

In the case of BRABUS, Fujiwara discovered the brand by chance in Milan. He was so impressed by the E-Bike that he saw that he posted it to his Instagram page. The moment has morphed into a full-fledged collaboration. “When I was in Milan during Salone, I just came across the BRABUS E-Bike on the street. I simply thought the design was beautiful,” Fujiwara tells Complex. “[BRABUS] takes something that already exists and pushes it somewhere else. I think Fragment works in a similar way sometimes.” Relative to the rest of the brands with ComplexCon booths, BRABUS may seem like an outlier. They aren’t an emerging streetwear brand. They aren’t even a fashion brand. While many other brands in the luxury sector may shy away from positioning themselves at ComplexCon, Buschmann has taken the opposite approach. “If you want to be relevant in today's landscape of luxury brands, you have to very clearly recognize the cultural angle of your product and you have to engage with what's going on outside in the design world. This is why we're doing this collaboration at ComplexCon 2026,” says Buschmann. “I think it's arrogant for brands to ignore the space and to not do this.”