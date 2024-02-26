From $270 Socks to a $31,000 Golf Bag, This Is How Much Tyler, the Creator x Louis Vuitton Will Cost You

We highlight some of the items from Tyler, the Creator’s monumental LV collab and tell you their prices.

Feb 26, 2024
Via Louis Vuitton
Via Louis Vuitton

If you’re anything like us, you can’t stop thinking about the Tyler, the Creator x Louis Vuitton collection since it was revealed last week. We’ve already provided some of our thoughts on the collaboration, but there’s one thing we haven’t seen: the pricing. 

Thanks to some internal documents obtained by Complex, we now know how much it will cost to add some Craggy Monogram to our closets. Unfortunately, we still don’t know how much the waffle bag costs (we’re as bummed about it as you are). 

We’ll get this out of the way now. We know that Louis Vuitton is a luxury brand. We didn’t expect this stuff to be affordable. This isn’t us trying to diminish the collaboration. We’re big fans of it and think it's incredible to see Tyler, the Creator have the chance to design a capsule for Louis Vuitton. But seeing that a chess board costs over $18,000 is still crazy, right? 

We weren’t able to cover every single piece below. As a general guide, expect to pay $565–$1,840 for shirts, $1,090–$2,080 for pants, $1,960–$6,750 for outerwear, $835–$1,750 for footwear, $230–$875 for accessories, and $330–$68,000 for bags and small leather goods. Don’t think just because some of these pieces cost a month’s rent that it will stop us from owning something. We’re going to find a way. And it will be well worth it. Check out the prices for some of the standout items from the Tyler x LV collection, below.

Golf Bag

Via Louis Vuitton

Price: $31,500

My golf experience is limited to putting and mediocre showings at Top Golf. I’m going to leave this one alone. But I do really hope we see Schoolboy Q take this out on the course for a round in the near future.

Eclair Key Holder

Via @loucido/Instagram

Price: $960

I love how fun this is. Items like these éclair pouches and the waffle bag are what make this capsule from Tyler feel so authentic and thoughtful. As much as I’d love to own one of these as a collector’s piece, an edible éclair for about $955 less is more in my budget right now.

Cereal Bowl and Spoon

Via Louis Vuitton

Price: $590

Paying $590 for a bowl and spoon may seem like a lot. But I have an abnormal love of breakfast cereal. I know for a fact that no item from this collection will be used by me more than this one. Plus, it sort of doubles as art when I’m not shoveling Cap’n Crunch out of it. Seems worth it. 

Craggy Windbreaker

Via Louis Vuitton

Price: $3,050

This windbreaker is a statement piece. And a very good one. We’d be lying if we said we weren’t considering it even though we may only get to actually wear it a handful of times. The beige monogram pieces just look so good.

Chess Box

Via @feliciathegoat/Instagram

Price: $18,800

Tyler has said that this chess box with a pistachio Damier board and crooked pieces hand drawn by himself is one of his favorite things that he’s ever made. Understandably so. Before we saw its price tag, we even thought it would make for a cool centerpiece to display on a shelf or coffee table in our apartment (and eventually play chess on once we learned how). We just personally can’t afford a chessboard that costs the same amount as a Honda Civic.

Keepall Bandoulière 50

Via Louis Vuitton

Price: $3,400

There are a handful of size 50 Keepalls releasing for $3,400 each. The brown and beige Craggy Monogram variations are forever pieces that you can pass down for generations. If you’re looking to make a big purchase that will pay off in the long run, these are all worthwhile options.

Craggy Fleece Collar Aviator Jacket

Via Louis Vuitton

Price: $3,300

One of the more understated pieces from the collab is this amazing aviator jacket with Tyler’s colorful “Craggy Monogram” printed across the brown fleece collar. This is pretty much this Le Fleur Bronco jacket ($1,250) on steroids, so we wouldn’t mind paying more for the LV-ified version. Plus, this one can live in your closet for years to come and be worn more frequently because of its subtle use of the monogram print and more neutral color palette. We’ve convinced ourselves just writing this. This is a great investment.

Courrier Lozine 110

Via Louis Vuitton

Price: $68,000

Items like this aren’t made for regular people like me. Even on my best day, I’m not spending $68,000 on a giant monogram trunk. But man, this thing is going to be awesome to see in Tyler’s next Robb Report pictorial or on display in a museum some day. 

LV Trainer

Via Louis Vuitton

Price: $1,430

A pair of LV Trainers has somehow eluded me this long, but that drought may finally come to an end. A regular pair of LV Trainers is around $1,200, so you might as well spend a couple hundred more dollars to grab this Craggy Monogram pair that feels much more special and will probably retain its value better in case you ever want to sell them. We prefer the beige colorway, but you can’t go wrong with the brown ones either.  There are also more subtle white leather options with green Damier checkerboard or brown hits on the mudguard if that’s more your speed. All of them are good.

Fox Damier Technical Anorak

Via Louis Vuitton

Price: $3,050

If I could buy a Louis Vuitton anorak with my mini dachshund Noli on it, I guarantee you I would pay whatever I needed to. So I totally understand why Tyler made this. It’s also cool to see the Airedale Terrier, a motif so prominently tied to Tyler’s own Le Fleur brand, showcased with this LV collab. But ultimately, if I’m going to spend $3,000 on something from this collab, it will be on something else.

Craggy Fleece Blouson

Via Louis Vuitton

Price: $1,960

As someone who still looks up the resell prices of the red and white checkered fleece from Virgil Abloh and NIGO’s LV2 collection from time to time because they regret not buying it, this zip-up is a personal favorite of mine from Tyler’s offering. The patterns and colors are completely different on both items, but that isn’t the point. I just know I’d get a ton of use out of a fleece jacket like this. Plus, if the LV2 fleece is any indication, $1,960 will be the cheapest price I’ll be able to get one of these for unless I want to hunt down a gently used one in a few years.

Craggy Belt

Via Louis Vuitton

Price: $655

I never subscribed to flashy belts. I just need something to hold my pants up. My shirt is going to cover it anyway. That being said, I still understand the allure of this LV monogram belt. Compared to other accessories from this collab, $655 doesn’t even seem that bad, especially when you realize some of the belts from Pharrell’s first season are $800 and up. And like we said, you’ll always need something to hold your pants up. You’re going to get your use out of this. It isn’t just going to sit in your closet.

Craggy Socks

Via Louis Vuitton

Price: $270

If you see me in some Craggy Monogram socks two days in a row, don’t say anything. I’m just getting my money’s worth.

Craggy Silk Square

Via Louis Vuitton

Price: $370

Every time I see this, all I can think of is when Kanye walked out on the Summer Jam stage in 2008 holding the Murakami LV trunk with a silk scarf tied around its handle. That moment has absolutely nothing to do with this collection, but that random memory is the type of thing that may be just enough to get me to impulse buy a silk square for almost $400. Maybe I can tie it around my luggage handle or something like Kanye back in ‘08? That doesn’t seem like the worst idea.

Christopher MM Backpack

Via Louis Vuitton

Price: $3,700

Imagine carrying this thing through the airport (or to your 8 a.m. class depending on your age). A backpack isn’t quite as practical as a Keepall, but this one is still tempting nonetheless.

Tyler The CreatorPharrellPharrell WilliamsLouis VuittonGolf WangGolf-Le-Fleur

Latest in Style