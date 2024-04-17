Best Style Releases: Palace x Evisu, Supreme x Nike, and More

From Palace's second collab with Evisu to the latest apparel from Supreme and Nike, here is a closer look at all of this week's best style releases.

Apr 17, 2024
Some of the best collabs of 2024, so far, are dropping this week. Hopefully, you have your wallets ready.

Palace is helping Evisu revive its dice denim design from the 2000s, Supreme is dropping some gradient pieces and breathable mesh tops with Nike, and Drake links up with his buddy and "No BS" collaborator Arthur Kar for NOCTA's racing-inspired drop with L'art de L'automobile. Make sure to also check out Bodega's latest round of graphic T-shirts, Bricks & Wood's new shades with Akila, and more.

Take a closer look at all of this week's best style releases below.

Palace x Evisu

Via Palace

Release Date: April 19
Where to Buy It: Palace stores and palaceskateboards.com
Price: TBD

Palace has linked up with Evisu for the second time for another project rooted in 2000s fashion. The Japanese brand's denim was a cult-favorite in the aughts, but has seen a resurgence in recent years. The pieces that many people will be after will be the jeans featuring Evisu's signature logo hits down the back of each leg covered in dice. The same branding hits appear across zip hoodies and denim jackets. The graphic is a nod to a similar style released by Evisu in 2006. Other great items include a red and cream Lambswool cardigan featuring its own dice details and even an actual dice set. 

Supreme x Nike

Via Supreme

Release Date: April 18
Where to Buy It: Supreme stores and supreme.com
Price: $20-$178

Supreme and longtime partner Nike are dropping off some new gear on Thursday morning. A ripstop pullover and matching pants covered in a gradient print are the clear standouts from this release. Other worthwhile items include denim puffer vests, hoodies with branding running down the right sleeve, breathable mesh button-ups perfect for the summertime, and more. 

NOCTA x L'art de L'automobile

Bricks & Wood x Akila

Via Akila

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: Akila stores, akila.la, and bricksandwood.us
Price: $160

Bricks & Wood has collaborated with Akila for some new shades for the sunny weather ahead. The Lomita sunglasses pay homage to South Central LA style in the '90s. The wraparound design is available in black, blue, and horn colorways. Each pair comes complete with a paisley print-embossed carrying case. 

Fear of God x RRR123

Bodega

Via Bodega

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: Bodega stores and bdgastore.com
Price: $60

The second delivery from Bodega's Spring/Summer 2024 collection is available now. The nine-piece assortment of graphic T-shirts nods to classic Hanna Barbera cartoons, retro game show logos, subway maps, popular fast food chains, and more. 

Colors

Sp5der Worldwide

Via Sp5der Worldwide

Release Date: April 17
Where to Buy It: kindspider.co
Price: $25-$250

Its tracksuits have become the most popular offerings from the brand, but they are not all that Sp5der Worldwide has to offer. Its latest drop consists of collegiate-inspired logo crewnecks, pink and black striped rugby sweaters, vintage Levi's 501s that have been covered in pink spiderwebs, and more. 

SSENSE x Diesel Brown

Via SSENSE

Release Date: April 19
Where to Buy It: SSENSE
Price: TBD

SSENSE is releasing an exclusive collection with Diesel. Items like the 1DR bag, knit tops, lasered leather jackets, boot cut jeans, D logo belts, and more are being offered up in a limited-edition rusty brown colorway that will only be available through the online retailer. 

