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SAN SAN GEAR Asics
Style

10 New Releases Worth Buying This Week: Evisu Complex Exclusive, Palace City Hoodies, And More

A Complex-exclusive Evisu capsule, Asics sneakers by San San Gear, Bottega Veneta headphone covers, and more are featured in this week’s roundup.

Shinnie Park708 days ago
Woman in sleeveless top with "evisu" text, sunglasses, and wet hair poses confidently in front of a dark vehicle
Style

Evisu Leans Into Y2K Inspiration With Capsule Zero From Japanese Label’s Fall/Winter 2024 Collection

Pieces from the drop will be available on Complex Shop on Aug. 7.

Trace William Cowen712 days ago
Woman in a graphic tee and denim jacket with braided hair standing before a building
Style

Palace and Evisu Team Up Once Again for Spring 2024 Collaboration

The fourth collaboration from the two brands is rolled out with a Rollo Jackson-shot campaign film.

Trace William Cowen824 days ago
Stüssy x Martine Rose
Style

Best Style Releases This Week: Stüssy x Martine Rose, Palace x Evisu, and More

From Stüssy x Martine Rose collab to the latest Palace x Evisu collection, here is complete guide to all of this week's best style releases.

Mike DeStefano1193 days ago
palace evisu collab three article lead
Style

Palace x Evisu Tap Heartless Crew, D Double E, DJ Anz For New Collection Ad

Building along the lines of the duo’s previous partnership, the latest offering once again looks to London’s iconic club scene during the late ’90s and '00s.

Sanj Patel1194 days ago
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Stussy x Bape Complex Best Style Releases
Style

Best Style Releases This Week: Stüssy x Bape, Fear of God, Snow Peak, Born X Raised, and More

Stüssy x Bape, Fear of God for Mr Porter, Snow Peak Spring/Summer 2022, Born X Raised, and more great brands are featured in this weekly round-up.

Lei Takanashi1641 days ago
Gucci x The North Face Best Style Releases
Style

Best Style Releases This Week: Gucci x The North Face, Irak, Levi's x Beams, Balenciaga, and More

Gucci x The North Face, Irak, Levi's x Beams, Balenciaga 'Year of the Tiger,' and more great drops are highlighted in this weekly roundup of releases.

Lei Takanashi1655 days ago
Supreme x Dickies Work Jacket
Style

Best Style Releases This Week: Supreme x Dickies, Pharrell x Adidas, and More

From the Supreme x Dickies collaboration to Premium Basics collection from Pharrell and Adidas, here is a guide to all of this week's best style releases.

Mike DeStefano1669 days ago
Lil Nas X Jean Paul Gaultier
Style

Best Style Releases This Week: Supreme x Thrasher, Jean Paul Gaultier x Lil Nas X, Palace x Evisu, and More

Jean Paul Gaultier x Lil Nas X, Supreme x Thrasher, Palace x Evisu, and other great drops are highlighted in this weekly round up of style releases.

Lei Takanashi1760 days ago
palace-skateboards-evisu-drop-2-fall-winter-2021-lead
Style

Palace Pay Homage To London Club Scene With Second EVISU Collab

Previewed in a lookbook featuring pro skateboarders Benny Fairfax and Rory Milanes, British music stars Pa Salieu, Joy Orbison, and his uncle Ray Keith. 

Sanj Patel1761 days ago
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Joe Freshgoods x New Balance 'Outside Clothes'
Style

Best Style Releases This Week: Joe Freshgoods x New Balance, Supreme, AWGE x Needles, and More

From Joe Freshgoods x New Balance 'Outside Clothes' to Supreme Fall/Winter 2021, here is a complete guide to this week's best style releases.

Mike DeStefano1795 days ago
Evisu Denim Travis Scott
Style

How Evisu Became Lil Uzi Vert and Travis Scott’s Favorite Premium Denim Brand

Ahead of Travis Scott's Evisu x Cactus Jack collaboration, we documented how Evisu became a favorite premium denim brand for Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, and Lil Uzi Vert.

mariamora2161 days ago
travis scott evisu
Style

Evisu Jeans Seemingly Confirms Travis Scott Collab With New Photos (UPDATE)

The artist was photographed at Khloé Kardashian’s birthday party sporting a pair of jeans with EVISU’s seagull logo and Cactus Jack graphics.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2203 days ago
Supreme Lamborghini
Style

Best Style Releases This Week: Supreme x Lamborghini, Undercover x Cindy Sherman, Palace x Evisu, and More

Supreme x Lamborghini, Undercover x Cindy Sherman, and Palace x Evisu highlights Complex's list of the best style releases this week.

Lei Takanashi2299 days ago

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