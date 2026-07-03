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A large rock structure with "VINTAGE" in red neon lights and a vertical sign reading "DIESEL" in a modern, industrial space.
Style

Diesel Digs Into Archive to Reintroduce Rare and Iconic Designs for a New Generation

Diesel brought something special to ComplexCon this year.

Trace William Cowen253 days ago
People standing in transparent, egg-shaped pods arranged in a row outside, with a building covered in ivy in the background.
Style

Diesel Unveils SS26 Collection in Giant See-Through Vessels Across Milan

55 egg-shaped vessels held experimental new looks making their debut without a runway.

Alex Ocho297 days ago
Black Louis Vuitton sneakers with LV logos, worn by a person in black pants, next to a Louis Vuitton monogrammed trunk.
Style

10 New Releases Worth Buying This Week: Louis Vuitton, Kith, Bape

Louis Vuitton’s newest sneaker, denim from Kith and New Manual, and more are featured in this week’s roundup.

Mike DeStefano561 days ago
Man pumping gas at station
Life

Florida Men Arrested for Allegedly Hacking Fuel Pumps and Lowering Cost of Gas to Pennies

Four Florida men were arrested after being accused of installing devices at gas stations that lowered prices, so they could pump fuel for pennies on the dollar.

tara mahadevan1579 days ago
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A screenshot from surveillance footage of a theft is shown
Life

Texas Gas Station Manager Says Thieves With ‘Trap Door’ Stole Over 1,000 Gallons of Diesel Fuel

The incident was allegedly broken down into a multi-day operation. On the day of what would have been the fourth attempt, the alleged thieves were chased off.

Trace William Cowen1583 days ago
Palace x Reebok SS21
Style

Best Style Releases This Week: Palace x Reebok, Stüssy x Oakley, Better Gift Shop, and More

From the latest Palace x Reebok collab to the Stüssy x Oakley eyewear collection, here is a complete guide to this week's best style releases.

Mike DeStefano1935 days ago
Black Friday Best Style Deals and Drops
Style

Best 2020 Black Friday & Cyber Monday Style Deals and Drops

Here are the best style and streetwear Black Friday deals of 2020, including Off-White, Undercover, Alyx, Maison Margiela and Ralph Lauren sales.

Lei Takanashi2060 days ago
nast
Style

Diesel Recruits ASAP Nast for New Campaign Inspired by 'Ray Gun' Magazine

The 'Ray Gun' aesthetic is given a 2020 overhaul starring ASAP Nast. Per designer Shane Gonzales, the collab aims to stay true to "punk rock sensibility."

Trace William Cowen2073 days ago
Supreme Fall 2020 T shirts
Style

Best Style Releases This Week: Palace, Aimé Leon Dore, Supreme, Rhude, and More

From Palace x Rapha to Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance, here is a complete guide to this week's best style releases.

Mike DeStefano2110 days ago
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diesel 55dsl3
Style

DIESEL UPCYCLING FOR 55DSL Is an Upcycling Masterclass

DIESEL is taking measures to operate in a more environmentally conscious way as they announce the first collection in their DIESEL UPCYCLING FOR series. 

Sam Cole2333 days ago
diesel ss20
Style

DIESEL FOR SUCCESSFUL LIVING Invites You to Stay True to Yourself

DIESEL welcomes Spring/Summer 2020 with open arms with the launch of their new For Successful Living campaign.

Sam Cole2351 days ago
acw diesel header
Style

The New DIESEL RED TAG x A-COLD-WALL* Collection Sees Both Brands Turn Up The Heat

A-COLD-WALL*'s Samuel Ross steps into the spotlight to refit the latest DIESEL RED TAG collection with some British finesse. 

Sam Cole2409 days ago
diesel bodega miami art basel
Style

Diesel Taps Bodega, Eric Emanuel, A-Cold-Wall*, and More for The Unofficial Basel Gift Shop in Miami

Diesel has partnered with Bodega on The Unofficial Basel Gift Shop at Miami Art Basel that features product from Eric Emanuel, A-Cold-Wall*, and more.

Aria Hughes2416 days ago

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