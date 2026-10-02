Style

UFC Star Payton Talbott Drops Clothing Collection With TENŌRE

The rising star has his own clothing collection out now.

Payton Tablott for Tenore
Payton Tablott in his TENŌRE collection
via Tenore

Key Takeaways

  • UFC rising star Payton Talbott teamed with TENŌRE on an early-2000s-inspired capsule that blends his personal style with the brand’s streetwear, MMA, and surf influences.
  • Built around Talbott’s “less is more” approach and nostalgia for durable construction, the collection features baggy acid-wash trousers, a beanie, and a layered T-shirt.
  • The drop arrives as Talbott prepares to fight Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 322 in Salt Lake City.

Payton Talbott has quickly become a fan favorite in the UFC. Whether it’s his non-traditional approach to a fighter’s persona or friendship with Frank Ocean, MMA fans can’t stop talking about him. He has a fight this weekend at UFC 332 in Salt Lake City against Deveison Figuerado. And at the same time, he also has a clothing collection that just released with TENŌRE, a brand that dabbles between streetwear, MMA, and surf culture.

The collection is inspired by the early 2000s, and Talbott says on TENŌRE’s website, “I really miss how things were manufactured in the early 2000s. Everything was built to last without the corners cut. The design choices were simple yet bold. I wanted to bring that nostalgic approach to my capsule and remind people that sometimes less is more."

The collection includes a pair of baggy acid wash trousers, a beanie, a layered T-shirt, which all matches Talbott’s style perfectly.

Pick up the collection here and watch his fight on Paramount Plus on Saturday.

Related Stories

RVCA
Style

RVCA and Tapout Drop a Limited-Edition Capsule With UFC Fighter Marlon 'Chito' Vera

The nine-piece collection, priced from $45 to $130, blends Tapout's Y2K style with RVCA's minimalist design ethos.

Abel Shifferaw51 days ago
Two men side by side: one with bright green hair and a black jacket, the other with curly hair and a septum piercing.
Music

Frank Ocean Further Fuels Dating Rumors After Posting Photo With UFC Fighter Payton Talbott

Frank Ocean recently showed support for Payton Talbott before his fight.

Mark Elibert397 days ago
Islam Makhachev, Anderson Silva, Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Amanda Nunes, and Jon Jones (Clockwise from bottom)
Sports

The 25 Best UFC Fighters of All Time

From early legends like Royce Gracie to double champs such as Conor McGregor and Jon Jones, here are the GOATs of the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

R.M. Schneiderman85 days ago

Trending

1
MusicDrake Financing the Return of K-Os as Toronto Rapper Prepares First Album in Over 10 Years
2
MusicQuavo's Pharrell-Produced Album 'QRÖMELIFE': Tracklist, Features, and Everything You Need to Know
3
StyleZendaya Throws Hands in Python Print for On's Newest Drop With Law Roach
4
MusicEminem and Kid Rock Prioritize Friendship Over Politics on New Track: 'We Hope That Sets an Example'
5
StyleJoe Burrow Deepens His Relationship With ALO by Starring in Los Angeles Brand's Fall 2026 Campaign
6
Pop CultureThe Best Horror Movies You Can Stream Right Now

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App