Payton Talbott has quickly become a fan favorite in the UFC. Whether it’s his non-traditional approach to a fighter’s persona or friendship with Frank Ocean, MMA fans can’t stop talking about him. He has a fight this weekend at UFC 332 in Salt Lake City against Deveison Figuerado. And at the same time, he also has a clothing collection that just released with TENŌRE, a brand that dabbles between streetwear, MMA, and surf culture.

The collection is inspired by the early 2000s, and Talbott says on TENŌRE’s website, “I really miss how things were manufactured in the early 2000s. Everything was built to last without the corners cut. The design choices were simple yet bold. I wanted to bring that nostalgic approach to my capsule and remind people that sometimes less is more."



The collection includes a pair of baggy acid wash trousers, a beanie, a layered T-shirt, which all matches Talbott’s style perfectly.



Pick up the collection here and watch his fight on Paramount Plus on Saturday.