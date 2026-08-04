Roman Reigns Flexes $575,000 Audemars Piguet Watch While Roasting LA Knight on 'Raw'

Roman Reigns didn't just leave Monday Night Raw with the World Heavyweight Championship around his waist; he also reminded everyone that being the "Original Tribal Chief" comes with a taste for luxury.

Fresh off his SummerSlam victory over Seth Rollins, Reigns opened Raw in Des Moines, Iowa, to celebrate his successful title defense and reflect on what many fans considered one of WWE's best matches of the year. He even offered rare praise for Rollins before attention quickly shifted to his next challenger.

LA Knight interrupted the celebration, setting the stage for what appears to be the champion's next feud. But before the confrontation could escalate, Reigns turned the conversation toward the watch on his wrist.

After Knight questioned his status as a "Megastar," Reigns fired back by mocking what he described as Knight's "Walmart watch" while inviting the cameras to zoom in on his own timepiece.

"This is what a Megastar wears," Reigns said before pointing out the skeleton tourbillon sitting on his wrist.