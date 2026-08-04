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Roman Reigns Flexes $575,000 Audemars Piguet Watch While Roasting LA Knight on 'Raw'

The World Heavyweight Champion flaunted his luxury Audemars Piguet after LA Knight questioned whether he was really a "Megastar."

Roman Reigns holding a championship belt, wearing a black T-shirt, with a focused expression. Lights and stage visible in the background.
(Photo by Kevin Sebatis/WWE via Getty Images)

Roman Reigns didn't just leave Monday Night Raw with the World Heavyweight Championship around his waist; he also reminded everyone that being the "Original Tribal Chief" comes with a taste for luxury.

Fresh off his SummerSlam victory over Seth Rollins, Reigns opened Raw in Des Moines, Iowa, to celebrate his successful title defense and reflect on what many fans considered one of WWE's best matches of the year. He even offered rare praise for Rollins before attention quickly shifted to his next challenger.

LA Knight interrupted the celebration, setting the stage for what appears to be the champion's next feud. But before the confrontation could escalate, Reigns turned the conversation toward the watch on his wrist.

After Knight questioned his status as a "Megastar," Reigns fired back by mocking what he described as Knight's "Walmart watch" while inviting the cameras to zoom in on his own timepiece.

"This is what a Megastar wears," Reigns said before pointing out the skeleton tourbillon sitting on his wrist.

The watch in question was an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Tourbillon Openworked Chronograph in black ceramic. While similar models have been listed between roughly $300,000 and $575,000 on the secondary market, listings for the exact reference have recently approached the upper end of that range, making it one of the most expensive watches ever worn on WWE television.

The luxury timepiece features a black ceramic case and bracelet, an openworked skeleton dial that showcases the movement, a flying tourbillon positioned at six o'clock, and an integrated chronograph. Produced in limited quantities, it's considered one of Audemars Piguet's most technically advanced Royal Oak models.

For Reigns, the watch fit the image he's cultivated as WWE's biggest attraction. The reigning champion has long paired designer fashion and high-end jewelry with the "Head of the Table" and "Original Tribal Chief" persona, and Monday's appearance was no exception.

The exchange also added fuel to what looks to be Reigns' next championship program. After defeating Rollins clean at SummerSlam, the champion now appears set for another showdown with Knight, who previously challenged him for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel 2023.

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