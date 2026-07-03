Monday Night Raw

Monday Night Raw is WWE’s flagship professional wrestling program that debuted in 1993 on the USA Network. It combines high-stakes wrestling matches with dramatic storylines and frequent celebrity guest appearances, making it one of the longest-running weekly episodic television shows in U.S. history, particularly within the professional wrestling genre. Raw is known for spotlighting a rotating roster of emerging talent, veteran superstars, and surprise comebacks, creating a dynamic mix that keeps audiences engaged. Its defining feature is the live broadcast format, which fuels real-time fan reactions and generates viral moments that shape wrestling culture. Fans return each week for unexpected plot twists, intense championship bouts, and special appearances from musicians and celebrities, making Raw a central hub for both dedicated wrestling enthusiasts and mainstream pop culture conversations.

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Brock Lesnar Ate The Pavement During Intense WWE 'Monday Night Raw' Entrance
Sports

Brock Lesnar Wipes Out During Intense WWE 'Monday Night Raw' Entrance

Brock Lesnar’s fiery ‘Raw’ entrance went viral after the WWE star slipped on the ramp and hit the deck before bouncing right back up.

Bernadette Giacomazzo235 days ago
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Sports

"WWE Raw" Recap: John Cena Gets His Revenge On Jon Stewart

Things got wild in Brooklyn's Monday Night Raw.

Luis Paez-Pumar3979 days ago
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Sports

Seth Rollins' Knee Breaks John Cena's Nose on Monday Night Raw

Seth Rollins accidentally breaks John Cena's nose on Monday Night Raw.

Gavin Evans4008 days ago
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Sports

WWE Spoilers: Everything You Can Expect From Tonight's Monday Night Raw

Here's what you should watch out for on tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw.

Luis Paez-Pumar4036 days ago
Sports

WWE Spoilers: Everything You Can Expect From Tonight's Monday Night Raw

Monday Night Raw is tonight. Here's everything you can expect from the WWE on April 27.

Luis Paez-Pumar4099 days ago
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Sports

WWE Spoilers: Everything You Can Expect From Tonight's Monday Night Raw

Everything you need to expect for the tonight's Monday Night Raw.

Luis Paez-Pumar4120 days ago
Sports

WWE Spoilers: Everything You Can Expect From Tonight's Monday Night Raw

What you should expect for the first post-Wrestlemania Monday Night Raw.

Luis Paez-Pumar4127 days ago
Sports

Snoop Dogg "Flexed" With Hulk Hogan on "Monday Night Raw"

Hulk Hogan and Snoop Dogg did a little flexing on WWE's "Monday Night Raw."

Jose Martinez4134 days ago
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Sports

WWE Spoilers: Everything You Can Expect From Tonight's Monday Night Raw

Rumors are flying about tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw.

Luis Paez-Pumar4135 days ago
Pop Culture

WWE Wrestler Seth Rollins Invades "The Daily Show"

He challenged Jon Stewart to appear on "Monday Night Raw"

ianservantes4159 days ago
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