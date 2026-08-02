Nikki Bella Says She’s ‘Like A Nun’ After Cooper DeJean Fling

Nikki’s comments are her clearest update since rumors about a casual fling with Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean, while DeJean has since been linked to Salley Carson and Dallas Cowboys cheerleader Abby Summers.

Brie Bella says Nikki is too busy with work, their wine company, their podcast, and raising her son Matteo to date, preferring quiet nights at home over getting dressed up to meet someone new.

Ahead of WWE SummerSlam, Nikki Bella says she is "pretty much like a nun" and now "super celibate," joking she should "just put on a ring" as dating has fallen off her priority list.

Nikki Bella is putting an end to any lingering questions about her love life—and doing it with a sense of humor. Ahead of WWE SummerSlam, the WWE Hall of Famer revealed that dating has all but disappeared from her priority list, describing herself as "pretty much like a nun" while explaining that she's currently celibate. The comments arrive months after Bella's name dominated headlines over her rumored connection with Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean. "I'm pretty much like a nun at this point," Bella told Us Weekly. "Super celibate. I should just put on a ring."

She followed that up with another candid admission about where her energy is these days. "I wish I was out there getting wild," Bella said. "I just don't have energy for it." Bella's twin sister, Brie Bella, confirmed that she's tried to help revive Nikki's dating life, but hasn't had much success. According to Brie, work and motherhood continue to come first. "She's too busy, and I get it," Brie said. "Matteo is her world right now. She's like, 'I have no time between being on the road, our wine company and our podcast, and then Matteo.'" Even when Nikki has a rare night off, Brie said she'd rather spend it relaxing at home than meeting someone new. "If she has a free night, she wants to Netflix and chill. She's like, 'I don't want to go on a date. I don't have to dress up.'"