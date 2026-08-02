Nikki Bella Says She’s ‘Like A Nun’ After Cooper DeJean Fling

Key Takeaways
- Ahead of WWE SummerSlam, Nikki Bella says she is "pretty much like a nun" and now "super celibate," joking she should "just put on a ring" as dating has fallen off her priority list.
- Brie Bella says Nikki is too busy with work, their wine company, their podcast, and raising her son Matteo to date, preferring quiet nights at home over getting dressed up to meet someone new.
- Nikki’s comments are her clearest update since rumors about a casual fling with Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean, while DeJean has since been linked to Salley Carson and Dallas Cowboys cheerleader Abby Summers.
Nikki Bella is putting an end to any lingering questions about her love life—and doing it with a sense of humor.
Ahead of WWE SummerSlam, the WWE Hall of Famer revealed that dating has all but disappeared from her priority list, describing herself as "pretty much like a nun" while explaining that she's currently celibate. The comments arrive months after Bella's name dominated headlines over her rumored connection with Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean.
"I'm pretty much like a nun at this point," Bella told Us Weekly. "Super celibate. I should just put on a ring."
She followed that up with another candid admission about where her energy is these days.
"I wish I was out there getting wild," Bella said. "I just don't have energy for it."
Bella's twin sister, Brie Bella, confirmed that she's tried to help revive Nikki's dating life, but hasn't had much success. According to Brie, work and motherhood continue to come first.
"She's too busy, and I get it," Brie said. "Matteo is her world right now. She's like, 'I have no time between being on the road, our wine company and our podcast, and then Matteo.'"
Even when Nikki has a rare night off, Brie said she'd rather spend it relaxing at home than meeting someone new. "If she has a free night, she wants to Netflix and chill. She's like, 'I don't want to go on a date. I don't have to dress up.'"
The latest comments represent the clearest update yet on Bella's personal life after months of public interest surrounding Cooper DeJean.
The speculation began in late 2025 when Bella visited Philadelphia and shared social media clips from inside the Eagles' locker room, including a stop at DeJean's locker.
Fans quickly connected the dots after additional posts showed the pair together during the trip, and Bella later attended Eagles games wearing DeJean's jersey.
Reports in early 2026 described the two as casually dating while still considering themselves single. Bella later played along with the attention during a WWE appearance in Philadelphia, joking to fans chanting "Coop," "Can you blame a girl for having good taste? Pro Bowl, baby."
At the same time, she repeatedly emphasized that she wasn't actively dating. During appearances on The Nikki & Brie Show and Angie Martinez's IRL podcast, Bella said she hadn't even kissed anyone in a long time and later flatly stated, "I'm single."
She also explained that she enjoys the peaceful routine she's built with her son and hasn't found anyone who makes her want to change it.
Meanwhile, DeJean's own dating rumors continued to evolve, with the Eagles standout later being linked to reality TV personality Salley Carson and Dallas Cowboys cheerleader Abby Summers.