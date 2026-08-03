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John Cena Shows Love to Ken Carson After 'Re-Rank' Praise, Shocking Opium Rapper: 'What the F*ck'

"That's my boy," Carson previously said on an episode of Complex's 'Re-Rank.'

John Cena in a blue suit at Comic-Con; rapper Ken Carson in a black shirt and camo pants against a white background.
Images via Getty/Michael Buckner/Variety & Getty/Bonnie Biess

We may not can see John Cena, but the WWE alum has definitely seen the latest episode of Complex’s Re-Rank featuring Ken Carson.

Over the weekend, Cena shared a photo of the current Complex cover star to Instagram, albeit without a caption or additional context.

The intention was clear, however, as the photo’s sharing came not long after Carson reiterated his fondness for the wrestler-turned-actor during a recent conversation with Jordan Rose.

“Yeah, that’s my boy. … I’ve seen him bounce back so many times,” Carson said on Re-Rank when asked about a previous interview with Ben Weiss during which he named Cena as his “biggest inspiration” growing up. “That’s why he’s my favorite.”

Carson went on to place Cena among a group of superstars who are all entering their retirement eras, which clearly stirs bittersweet feelings for the ComplexCon 2026 co-headliner.

“Everybody I’ve seen grow up and who was great is, like, retiring and shit,” Carson, who has also referenced Cena in his lyrics, added. “It’s kind of sad.”

Clearly, Cena later reciprocating the love was a shock to Carson.

“Wowwwwwwwww,” the xperiment artist wrote in one comment.

“WHATHEFUKKKKKKK,” he wrote in another.

Lil Yachty also popped in with a comment of his own, writing, simply, “awesome.”

Carson’s Complex cover arrived last week alongside an exclusive WWE capsule featuring an oversized John Cena tee, an Undertaker hoodie, an xperiment-branded bandana, and much more.

Shop the full collection here, then make your plans to catch Carson at ComplexCon 2026.

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