Noah and Timex Unveil Nautical-Inspired MK1 Anchor Watch for Latest Collaboration

Noah and Timex are taking their ongoing partnership in a more rugged direction with a new watch designed for life on and around the water.
The two brands have unveiled the MK1 Anchor Watch, a nautical interpretation of Timex's utilitarian MK1 field watch. Unlike their previous collaborations, which have largely leaned toward dressier designs, the latest release brings a sport-focused approach to the partnership.
According to Noah's design team, the goal was to create something suited to the outdoor activities its staff actually enjoys.
"We wanted to make a watch that felt at home [doing all the things] our team spends time [doing]: sailing, surfing, fishing, harvesting clams," the team said in a statement to Highsnobiety. "It's grounded by an anchor insignia on the dial, a homage to the environment it's built for."
The watch features a compact 36mm stainless steel case paired with a cream dial. The maritime theme becomes more apparent toward the bottom of the dial, where an anchor graphic appears above 6 o'clock.
Noah and Timex also leaned into the watch's vintage character with an acrylic crystal lens, while the back of the case features a laser-engraved Noah logo.
Inside, the MK1 Anchor Watch is powered by a quartz movement and offers water resistance up to 30 meters.
The new release marks another chapter in Noah and Timex's collaborative history. Previous drops have included the Sun and Moon Watch, which leaned much further into traditional dress-watch styling. That limited-edition release reportedly consisted of only 200 pieces and sold out in approximately five minutes.
The Noah x Timex MK1 Anchor Watch is priced at $248 and scheduled to release Thursday (Aug. 27) at 11 a.m. ET through Noah's website and at the brand's retail locations.