Noah and Timex Unveil Nautical-Inspired MK1 Anchor Watch for Latest Collaboration

Noah and Timex are taking their ongoing partnership in a more rugged direction with a new watch designed for life on and around the water.

The two brands have unveiled the MK1 Anchor Watch, a nautical interpretation of Timex's utilitarian MK1 field watch. Unlike their previous collaborations, which have largely leaned toward dressier designs, the latest release brings a sport-focused approach to the partnership.

According to Noah's design team, the goal was to create something suited to the outdoor activities its staff actually enjoys.

"We wanted to make a watch that felt at home [doing all the things] our team spends time [doing]: sailing, surfing, fishing, harvesting clams," the team said in a statement to Highsnobiety. "It's grounded by an anchor insignia on the dial, a homage to the environment it's built for."