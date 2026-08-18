Young Thug Tells Middle Schoolers to ‘Move Militant’ During Visit: ‘Fame Really the Most Important’

Young Thug dropped some straightforward (and slightly unorthodox) advice about the power and responsibility that come with fame while speaking to young students in Macon, Georgia. The Atlanta rapper recently visited Cirrus Academy Charter School with his manager, Isaiah Reid, where he spoke to a packed room of students about navigating success and the importance of handling celebrity. During his talk, Thug argued that fame can carry influence comparable to enormous wealth. "So fame is really the most important," Thug told the students. "If you famous, you almost as important as the richest person in the world. So fame is like more so the money for us. So fame is really the most important."

Thug went on to explain that becoming famous also requires someone to become much more intentional about how they carry themselves and use the opportunities that come with their platform. "It's very important. You got to keep up with it," he continued. "You got to always make sure it leads to the right room, gotta know how to move totally different. You got to move militant." The school appearance came days before Thug's older brother, Quantavious Grier, better known as rapper Unfoonk, was released from prison. Grier was released on parole from Macon State Prison on Aug. 11 after serving time for violating the conditions of the plea agreement he reached in the YSL RICO case. In 2022, Grier accepted a plea deal that resulted in a 12-year sentence, which was commuted to time served followed by 10 years of probation. Among the conditions of the agreement were a curfew and a restriction preventing him from contacting Thug.