How Mowalola Ogunlesi Became One of Kanye's Favorite Designers

In January 2019, Ogunlesi made her London Fashion Week debut via Fashion East, a nonprofit organization founded by Old Truman Brewery and Lulu Kennedy in 2000 that supports young designers and gives them a platform to show at London Fashion Week. This is where she showed her innovative take on womenswear for the first time. The theme was exposure, whether that’s emotional or physical, and models wore sculpted leather jackets with cut-outs, coated leather jackets, and skinny leather pants, and ultra-mini miniskirts. By this time celebrities including Solange and Skepta, who sat front row at this show, had worn her pieces, which she describes as unisex and influenced by her country.

“I’m Nigerian, so whatever I create is automatically going to be Nigerian work . I don’t feel like I have to brand myself as ‘the African designer,’” she told Vogue UK . “The conversations that I want people to be having in Nigeria are the same conversations that people are having here in London. At the end of the day, I’m just a designer making shit that I want to make.”

She went on to show at London’s Fashion East show again in June 2019, expanding on her aesthetic and presenting glossy leather jackets treated with custom spray-painted art, leather suits, halter dresses, along with moto jackets and pieces made from a neon green and brown cowhide. Ogunlesi added a bloody gunshot wound to a few of the pieces. The detail was meant to symbolize the dangerous side of falling in love. Following this show, Drake wore a custom leather jacket by Ogunlesi that was spray-painted with an illustration of Halle Berry as her character Jinx from the 2002 James Bond movie Die Another Day.