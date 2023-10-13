Offset Recruits Cardi B, Travis Scott, and More for Sophomore Album 'Set It Off'

Offset’s Set It Off, the follow-up to his 2019 debut album Father of 4, is here.

The long-awaited Motown release sees Offset recruiting Cardi B, Travis Scott, Don Toliver, Future, Mango Foo, Latto, Young Nudy, and Chlöe across 21 tracks. Among them is the previously released Cardi duet "Jealousy" and the featureless "Fan," the latter of which was accompanied by a Michael Jackson-inspired video directed by Offset himself.

Cardi makes two appearances on the new album, also joining her husband on the track "Freaky." Listen to Set It Off on Spotify, Apple Music, and Tidal now.

As fans know, the record was originally expected to be released last year. Those plans changed, however, following the tragic death of fellow Migos member Takeoff on Nov. 1, 2022.

In a recent interview with Good Morning America, Offset spoke on his admiration for MJ and his own desire to make a "perfect" second album. He also noted the importance of challenging yourself as an artist instead of simply continuing to do "what you think works."

To further celebrate Set It Off's arrival, Offset invited fans to a special performance at The Eastern in Atlanta. At the time of this writing, a full-fledged tour in support of the album has not yet been announced.