Armor-Lux Looks To Brittany’s Fishermen For AW26 Menswear

Armor-Lux is looking to the Breton coastline for its Autumn/Winter 2026 menswear collection, drawing on the fishermen, landscapes and harsh Atlantic conditions that have influenced the French brand for more than 85 years.



Titled The Fishermen, the collection is split between two settings: Argol and At Sea. The first takes inspiration from the rugged coastline surrounding the Breton village of Argol, set between the cliffs and Iroise Sea. Its palette reflects the landscape, moving through muted greys, deep ocean blues and understated shoreline tones. The clothing follows suit, with substantial layers, clean silhouettes and hardwearing outerwear referencing the functional wardrobes of Breton fishermen.



Instead of leaning into excessive detailing, Armor-Lux keeps the focus on everyday wearability and clothing designed with its environment in mind. At Sea turns towards life aboard a trawler and the changing conditions of the Atlantic. Warmer brown tones sit alongside darker shades inspired by stormy waters, with flashes of colour recalling the glow of maritime signal lights. Wool layers and enveloping silhouettes bring warmth and protection to the collection.



Founded in Quimper, Brittany, in 1938, Armor-Lux has a long history of taking cues from the region’s maritime heritage, with stripes, knitwear, outerwear and workwear-inspired pieces forming part of its visual language. For AW26, that connection remains central, resulting in a considered menswear wardrobe informed by Brittany, the Atlantic and the practical demands of life on the coast.



The Armor-Lux AW26 collection is available now from the brand’s webstore, Peggs & Son, John Lewis, and other select retailers.