Sean Wotherspoon Gives Silver Oak’s Iconic Label A Colourful Rework

Silver Oak is giving one of California wine’s most recognisable bottles a new look, teaming up with designer, vintage collector and creative director Sean Wotherspoon for a limited-edition release.



The collaboration celebrates the 2022 Silver Oak Alexander Valley Cabernet Sauvignon and marks the winery’s first artist-designed bottle. Dubbed Joyful Kaleidoscope, Wotherspoon’s design puts his signature colour-driven aesthetic on the brand’s familiar label architecture. The winery’s iconic water tower and oak tree remain at the centre, reimagined through bold colour-blocking and graphic forms.



The project connects Wotherspoon’s fascination with vintage Americana to Silver Oak’s more than five decades of winemaking. Both are known for revisiting familiar classics while finding new ways to make them feel fresh and relevant. “Our label has remained consistent over the years because it's part of who we are,” said Silver Oak’s Chief Marketing Officer, Lauren Larrabee. “Inviting Sean to reinterpret it wasn’t about changing that identity; it was about seeing it through a new creative lens.”



For Wotherspoon, the concept starts with nature and the sensory experience it inspires. “Nature has so much depth,” he said. “That same sensory journey you go through in nature is what I wanted to create with our project, starting with colour.”



Limited to just 480 bottles, the 2022 Silver Oak Alexander Valley Cabernet Sauvignon: Joyful Kaleidoscope edition, arrives on August 31, exclusively through Silver Oak.