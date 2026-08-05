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Crown Royal and Juicy Couture Swap the Purple Velvet Bag for Y2K Velour Pouches

The limited-edition run reimagines the whisky brand's iconic velvet packaging as rhinestone-studded velour bags in peach, green, and pink.

Crown Royal
Crown Royal

Crown Royal has traded its signature purple velvet bag for 2000s-centric branding.

The Canadian whisky brand has partnered with fashion brand Juicy Couture on a limited-edition bottle collection that wraps three of its flavored whiskies in Y2K-inspired rhinestone-studded velour pouches. The partnership also replaces Crown Royal's velvet staple with bags in peach, green, and pink, each embossed in rhinestone Crown Royal x Juicy lettering.

The limited-edition collection features 750ml flavored blended Canadian whiskies at 35% ABV: Crown Royal Peach, Crown Royal Regal Apple, and Crown Royal Blackberry. Each whisky gets its own color-matched pouch — peach velour for the Peach variant, green for the Regal Apple, and pink for the Blackberry. The bottles are priced individually at $24.99 and will be sold online and in select retailers beginning this month.

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