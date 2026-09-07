Style

NICCE Drops London Nightlife-Inspired Collection ‘Night Vision’

AW26 is here.

Image via NICCE
Image via NICCE

NICCE’s AW26 collection, Night Vision, looks to London nightlife for inspiration, drawing on the people and places that keep the city moving after dark.

From clubs and studios to late-night streets, it’s a side of London with its own pace and energy. It’s also a reality for plenty of people whose day doesn’t end at 6pm. The jacket you wear to work can stay on for a night out, while the hoodie you throw on in the afternoon still works at 2am. That overlap between everyday life and the night is where Night Vision sits.

The collection stays close to NICCE’s technical streetwear roots, using familiar silhouettes but switching up the fabrics, trims and finishes. Technical details are kept subtle, while raised embroidery, appliqué and nightlife-influenced graphics add more character to the pieces. Nothing feels overly complicated or designed for one specific setting. The idea is simple: clothes that can move through the city with you, whatever time it is.

That focus on real life also puts the community behind the collection: DJs coming off a set at sunrise, musicians moving between studios, photographers documenting the city after midnight and skaters making use of the quieter streets all form part of the culture Night Vision draws from. These are the people who give LDN’s nights their energy, without looking for attention.

You can cop NICCE’s new ‘Night Vision’ collection here.

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