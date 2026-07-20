NICCE Offers A New Take On Summer Essentials With ‘The Luxe Collection’

The UK streetwear label NICCE is entering a new era with the launch of The Luxe Collection, a capsule that reworks the brand’s contemporary identity through elevated fabrics, considered construction and a sharper approach to everyday dressing.



Building on NICCE’s casualwear foundations, the collection introduces a line-up of versatile wardrobe staples centred around simplicity and sophistication. Clean silhouettes, relaxed proportions and subtle detailing shape the range, creating pieces designed to move effortlessly between laid-back summer moments and more polished settings. And instead of chasing seasonal trends, NICCE focuses on longevity with a collection built around quality, comfort and versatility. Lightweight fabrics, subtle finishes and a minimalist design approach update familiar silhouettes while maintaining the relaxed attitude that defines the brand.



The latest drop reflects a changing approach to menswear, where versatility and ease have become central to everyday dressing. With layering at the forefront, The Luxe Collection delivers a summer aesthetic that balances elevated details with a more relaxed approach to styling.



The Luxe Collection is available now via the brand’s webstore.