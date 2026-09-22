Tremaine Emory Presents 'Pool of Black Genius' Retrospective at SCAD

Denim Tears founder Tremaine Emory is challenging the complexities of American history with the history of the African diaspora via his debut retrospective at Savannah College of Art and Design.

Now on view at SCAD through January 11, 2027, the retrospective, titled 'Pool of Black Genius' features a number of Emory's fashion collaborations along with works by accomplished Black visual artists like Jacob Lawrence, Faith Ringold, Arthur Jafa and others.

Emory's manifold influences in the exhibit are featured alongside fashion references that shaped the designer’s work throughout the years, like reworked vintage Levi’s 501 jeans. The denim piece examines how Black people's achievements and the hardships of slave labor are intricately linked to the history of the material in the United States.

In a press release, Emory shared that "the cotton wreath has proud

significance: how far Black people have come. It is simple divine justice that it looks so beautifully strong across these pieces."