Tremaine Emory Brings Denim Tears to 'Black Genius' SCAD Museum Show

Designer Tremaine Emory will next month open a retrospective exhibition in his birth state of Georgia.

Organized by SCAD Museum of Art chief curator Daniel S. Palmer, the 'Denim Tears from the Pool of Black Genius' exhibition opens September 14 at the museum in Savannah, Georgia and runs through January 11, 2027.

The show looks back on Emory's creative impetus since founding Denim Tears in 2019 and places it in conversation with a canon of legendary Black visual artists.

The exhibition's animating concept, the "Pool of Black Genius," draws on works from the SCAD Museum of Art permanent collection by Jacob Lawrence, Romare Bearden, Alma Thomas, and Faith Ringgold, among others. Rather than treating these as background context, the show positions them as cultural touchstones, with Emory bringing fashion into the fray as a form of conceptual art.

"The art world, as cool or credible as it is, doesn't have a lot of access to the people that I wanted to reach," Emory recently told Highsnobiety. "I felt I could get this message out and get these ideas out to more people through clothing."