Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal Star in Louis Vuitton Core Values Campaign

Tennis icons Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are leaning into their ''Core Values' in a new Louis Vuitton campaign.

Captured by famed photographer Annie Leibovitz, the pair are seen trekking Italy’s Dolomites mountain range, adding to the campaign's tagline: "There are Journeys that turn into Legends."

Rather than competing, Federer and Nadal are seen as companions going on the scenic route, each wearing classic LV backpacks in Monogram Christopher and Monogram Eclipse, respectively.

“It has been 17 years since I launched the first Core Values campaign with Antoine Arnault, and I am delighted to revive this iconic series. Each Core Values chapter celebrates Louis Vuitton’s legacy of travel, of working with exceptional people, and of transmission – both physical and emotional. It has been brilliant to work with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on this new story – both inspirational athletes, fierce friends, and testaments to the discipline and excellence of their own personal sporting journeys,“ stated Pietro Beccari, Chairman and CEO of Louis Vuitton.

Check out some of the majestic images below.