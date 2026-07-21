Disney's New Streetwear Brand .YNSD Was Designed by Imagineers

Today, the Walt Disney Company announced .YNSD, a new lifestyle collection that “blends contemporary streetwear and layered storytelling.” In a preview of the collection posted on the Disney Parks Blog, the company’s SVP of Global Creative Strategy, Zach Riddley, says that the brand was “conceived and created by a collective of Imagineers, with stories embedded into every piece.”

Imagineers are the team of creative professionals at Disney who bring the company’s theme park attractions to life. The team is based out of Disney’s Imagination Campus in Glendale, California, where the campus store Mickey's of Glendale is well-known for its creative Disney collections. is an extension of that legacy.

.YNSD carries the tagline "IMAGINE THE REST" and takes a design-first approach that skips character graphics and overt logos in favor of hidden references and unexpected materials woven into each piece. The name itself is a code: .YNSD is a play on "YENSID," which is "Disney" spelled backwards and also the name of the sorcerer featured in Fantasia's "The Sorcerer's Apprentice."

Two collections will release at D23, a Disney fan event in August. The Debut Collection leans into Imagineering design culture through contemporary silhouettes loaded with hidden storytelling details. The second, called Haunted Mansion Parlor, draws from the Victorian design language aboard the Disney Treasure and Disney Destiny cruise ships and uses those photochromic inks to hide graphics until you step outside in the sunlight.

.YNSD joins a crowded retail floor at D23 2026 that also includes The Walt Disney Company Store, Mickey's of Glendale, Disney Studio Store Hollywood, and the new Disney Experiences Auction. D23 runs August 14-16 at the Anaheim Convention Center.